Search icon

News

10th Aug 2025

Police arrest nearly 500 people at protest over Palestine Action ban

Nina McLaughlin

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they arrested 474 people at a protest in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.

A total of 474 people have been arrested

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they arrested 474 people at a protest in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.

They said that 466 people were arrested for supporting the group, five for aggravated assaults on police, two for public order offences and one for a racially aggravated offence.

The Met Police said it was their biggest single day of arrests in the last 10 years.

Police said those who were arrested whose details could be confirmed were bailed with conditions to not attend anymore protests supporting Palestine Action. Those who refused to give their details were taken into custody.

Hundreds of people gathered in London’s Parliament Square for the demonstration, which was organised by Defend Our Juries.

Crowds simultaneously revealed signs that read “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Defend Our Juries said earlier this week that the protests would go ahead despite the ban.

The group said that among those arrested were a blind wheelchair user, NHS workers and former Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg.

Palestine Action was designated a proscribed group last month, meaning it is a criminal offence to show support for the organisation.

The ban on Palestine Action means that anyone who is a member of, or shows support for, the group can face up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The High Court ruled at the end of July that Palestine Action would be able to challenge its proscription.

Yesterday’s protest was the largest to be held since the government proscribed the group.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked Met Police for their response to the protests, while Amnesty International said the mass arrests were “deeply concerning”.

Sacha Deshmukh, the chief of Amnesty International UK, said: “The protesters in Parliament Square were not inciting violence and it is entirely disproportionate to the point of absurdity to be treating them as terrorists.

“Instead of criminalising peaceful demonstrators, the government should be focusing on taking immediate and unequivocal action to put a stop to Israel’s genocide and ending any risk of UK complicity in it.”

Topics:

London,Palestine Action,Police

RELATED ARTICLES

Police make arrests at Palestine Action protest

London

Police make arrests at Palestine Action protest

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

London

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

By Charlie Herbert

Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault at London station

Arrest

Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault at London station

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

Earth

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

By Ava Keady

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

met office

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

By Nina McLaughlin

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

Earth

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

By Ava Keady

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

couples

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

By Dan Seddon

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

By Ava Keady

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

Charity Shield

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

By Colmán Stanley

MORE FROM JOE

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

met office

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories