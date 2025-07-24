Search icon

24th Jul 2025

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

Harry Warner

Harrowing footage showed the moment

A plane has nose dived and crashed into a motorway in Italy leaving cars to drive through flames.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Brescia, northern Italy killing the two occupants on board the ‘ultralight’ aircraft.

Miraculously only two drivers were harmed in the incident with non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage, which has been widely shared on X and YouTube showed the moment the plane dived vertically into the road and exploded into a fireball.

In the aftermath, cars were seen driving directly through the flames after the plane made impact.

Authorities named the people on board as 75-year-old lawyer from Milan Sergio Ravaglia and his partner 50-year-old Anna Maria De Stefano.

The aircraft took off from the Gagnano Trebbiense runway in the Piacenza region as per Italian broadcasting channel Sky TG24.

Due to the lax regulations on ultralight aircraft, the plane was not required to declare its destination upon take off.

The Mirror reported that investigators will look into whether there is a gap in regulations that led to certain procedures not being followed before the plane embarked on its final journey.

The motorway was shut in both directions for several hours.

Emergency services rushed to the scene with an investigation into the crash now underway.

Eyewitness Enzo Bregoli told the Corriere della Sera: “Suddenly, the pilot seemed to lose control: the ultralight spun around and fell straight down onto the road, nose-first. If he had just tried to turn, it could have hit me. The moment the aircraft touched the asphalt, it immediately caught fire.”

Another eyewitness, Cladio Nolli, 49, said: “I entered the ring road and saw a burst of flame, without understanding what had happened.

“I had a truck in front of me and I crashed into it, passing through the flames. Then there was a loud bang, it was a ball of fire.”

She added: “I never thought something like this could happen to me. At the time, I assumed the truck in front of me had lost something; I had no idea it was a plane. I had seen it in the air before, but I realized later. For twenty seconds, it missed me too.”

