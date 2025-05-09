Search icon

09th May 2025

Pilot dies and man fighting for his life after aircraft crashes in UK

Sean Crosbie

The crash occurred on Thursday.

A pilot has died and one of his passengers is fighting for his life after an aircraft crashed into a field in the UK.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in the East Fortune area, Scotland.

They arrived to the scene at aorund 4:55 pm on Thursday, May 8.

Speaking to Edinburgh Live, a spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “The call came in at 4.55 pm. We deployed two appliances and a heavy rescue appliance.” They added: “We were made aware of reports of a microlight crash with two persons on board.”

Just after 8.30pm Police Scotland released a statement which read: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed in the East Fortune area around 4.55pm on Thursday, 8 May, 2025. Emergency services attended however the 40-year-old male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

“The 42-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he is described as being in a critical condition. Enquiries remain ongoing and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.”

The intention of an AAIB investigation into an accident or incident is to prevent the same thing happening again.

 It is not the purpose of such an investigation to apportion blame or liability.

Scotland

