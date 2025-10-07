Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

He suffered from incurable bowel cancer

West End singer Ben Lewis, who was best known for starring in The Phantom of the Opera, has died aged 46.

The Australian actor’s death was announced overnight by his friend and TV host Todd Woodbridge.

“Today we lost Ben Lewis, one my family’s dearest friends way too young, and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats,” he began.

“Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and in Phantom of the Opera on the West End…more importantly, he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he worked with.”

Woodbridge went on to share how they’d shared many fond memories together, such as their time in Scotland, visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London or their time spent at Wimbledon.

Among a series of photos of Lewis, Woodbridge also shared their ‘last pic together in late June at our home’.

Concluding his post, Woodbridge wrote: “Sending our love to all the family tonight.”

In 2011, Lewis starred in the original Australian production of Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera.

In 2017 and 2018, he took on the role of the titular character in The Phantom of the Opera on London’s West End.

After his death was announced, composer Lloyd Webber posted a heartfelt tribute to Lewis.

“I first met Ben when he premiered the marvellous Australian production of Love Never Dies, in which he played the Phantom. After his huge personal success in the role, he came to London to play Phantom in the original show,” he began.

“His triumph in the role played a huge part in The Phantom of the Opera’s continuing London run.”

Webber added that he felt a ‘personal connection with Ben’s awful cause of death.’

“My own son Nick died of stomach and bowel cancer. Had he lived, he would have been the same age as Ben when he so tragically died. These dreadful stomach and bowel cancers are increasingly afflicting young men who are ever more often being taken from us so cruelly, so early.”

In February last year, Lewis was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer.

A GoFundMe was set up to assist his family. It had previously been stated that before Lewis’s diagnosis, he had ‘no symptoms’.

“But, by the time it was discovered, the cancer had already spread to his lymph nodes and liver. Following major surgery to remove the primary tumour, he began intensive chemotherapy treatment,” it added.

“Despite his strength and determination, the cancer has proved to be quite aggressive and resistant to the chemotherapy drugs. Liver surgery followed, and more chemotherapy, but sadly, the cancer has continued to spread.”

Lewis had been born into a family of classically trained opera singers from London: Michael Lewis and Patricia Price.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Australian actress Melle Stewart, for whom he had been the primary caregiver following her stroke in 2021.