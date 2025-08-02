Petition grows calling for Birmingham Airport to be named after Ozzy Osbourne

The Black Sabbath singer passed away last month

Less than two weeks after the death of the heavy metal genre’s greatest ever star, fans are now suggesting that the airport in Birmingham should be re-named in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

The 76-year-old’s tragic death occurred just after he took part in the Black Sabbath farewell gig at Birmingham’s Villa Park, a show that raised more than £140 million for charity.

A petition calling for the Birmingham International Airport to be rebranded in Ozzy’s memory, has now been launched on Change.org and has already received more than 60,000 signatures.

The petition reads: “Ozzy Osbourne was the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham. He rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the pioneering rock band Black Sabbath, who invented the genre of heavy metal.

“Ozzy’s influence on music and culture is undeniable. Naming our international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and contributions to the arts.

“Other airports in the UK are named after their famous children (George Best International Airport in Belfast, John Lennon Airport in Liverpool) so it is only right that we do this here in Birmingham, in honour of Ozzy.



“Together, we can celebrate the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and the incredible influence our city has had on the world stage, thanks to him.”

Ozzy Osbourne leaves behind a legendary legacy.

Black Sabbath have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, while Ozzy sold a further 30 million as a solo artist.