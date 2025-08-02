Search icon

News

02nd Aug 2025

Petition grows calling for Birmingham Airport to be named after Ozzy Osbourne

Sammi Minion

The Black Sabbath singer passed away last month

Less than two weeks after the death of the heavy metal genre’s greatest ever star, fans are now suggesting that the airport in Birmingham should be re-named in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

The 76-year-old’s tragic death occurred just after he took part in the Black Sabbath farewell gig at Birmingham’s Villa Park, a show that raised more than £140 million for charity.

A petition calling for the Birmingham International Airport to be rebranded in Ozzy’s memory, has now been launched on Change.org and has already received more than 60,000 signatures. 

The petition reads: “Ozzy Osbourne was the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham. He rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the pioneering rock band Black Sabbath, who invented the genre of heavy metal.

“Ozzy’s influence on music and culture is undeniable. Naming our international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and contributions to the arts.

“Other airports in the UK are named after their famous children (George Best International Airport in Belfast, John Lennon Airport in Liverpool)  so it is only right that we do this here in Birmingham, in honour of Ozzy.

“Together, we can celebrate the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and the incredible influence our city has had on the world stage, thanks to him.”

Ozzy Osbourne leaves behind a legendary legacy.

Black Sabbath have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, while Ozzy sold a further 30 million as a solo artist.  

Topics:

Birmingham,Music,Ozzy osbounre

RELATED ARTICLES

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

Affiliate

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

By Jonny Yates

Justin Timberlake reveals health diagnosis and ‘debilitating’ battle in emotional post

Health

Justin Timberlake reveals health diagnosis and ‘debilitating’ battle in emotional post

By Harry Warner

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

Affiliate

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

By JOE

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

airport

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

By Sammi Minion

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

Hair Transplant

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

By Sammi Minion

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

Baby

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

By JOE

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

Comedy

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix

Netflix has just added 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant, twisty sci-fi thriller is now streaming at home for free

Sci-Fi

A brilliant, twisty sci-fi thriller is now streaming at home for free

By Stephen Porzio

‘Ambitious, stylish and suspenseful’ trilogy of crime thriller movies added to Netflix

Netflix

‘Ambitious, stylish and suspenseful’ trilogy of crime thriller movies added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

By JOE

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

action

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

BBC

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

By Sammi Minion

Lions’ fans call out ‘disgraceful’ decision by stadium as medics rush to James Ryan

Rugby

Lions’ fans call out ‘disgraceful’ decision by stadium as medics rush to James Ryan

By Ryan Jarrett

10-man brawl erupts in Lions’ final test match with Australia. 

Lions

10-man brawl erupts in Lions’ final test match with Australia. 

By Sammi Minion

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

Oasis

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

By Sammi Minion

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

airport

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

By Sammi Minion

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories