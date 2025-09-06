Search icon

06th Sep 2025

Perrie Edwards announces she’s pregnant with rainbow baby

Nina McLaughlin

Perrie Edwards has announced that she is pregnant with her second child after opening up about suffering two miscarriages.

She announced the news on Instagram

Perrie Edwards has announced that she is pregnant with her second child after opening up about suffering two miscarriages.

She announced the news in an adorable post on Instagram alongside her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Little Mix star captioned the post: “Guess what hunnies…”

The pair welcomed their first son, Axel, in 2021.

She has previously described him as a  “rainbow baby”, a term commonly used to describe a baby born after a previous pregnancy loss.

In a recent appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, she opened up about suffering a miscarriage before Axel.

“I had a miscarriage very early on with my first ever pregnancy,” she said.

“I remember finding out I was pregnant [but] I started bleeding not long after, and I went to hospital and I had the scan and they were like, ‘There’s no baby.’

Perrie revealed that after the birth of Axel, she suffered a miscarriage at 24 weeks.

“We went for what was a 20-week scan, but we were actually 22 weeks, and that was just the worst day of my life. Like, horrendous,” she said.

“I just knew something was wrong in the scan. I’ve never experienced an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion.”

Topics:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain,Perrie Edwards

