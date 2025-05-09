People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

The portrait was commissioned to mark the second anniversary of his coronation.

Some people believe there is a risque mistake in the new portrait of King Charles III.

Official portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla were unveiled at the National Gallery on Tuesday.

The pair of full-length portraits were to celebrate the second anniversary of their coronation.

The paintings will remain on display in the gallery’s Central Hall before moving to Buckingham Palace in June.

King Charles was painted by Peter Kuhfeld, while Camilla’s portrait was by Paul S. Benney.

In his portrait, Charles is shown to be wearing the Robe of State, worn during the first part of the coronation service, alongside his naval uniform (Number 1 Ceremonial Day Dress), adorned with medals and decorations.

Queen Camilla’s portrait shows her wearing her coronation dress and the Robe of Estate she wore when leaving Westminster Abbey, with her crown resting beside her.

However, many Royals fans were quick to point out one detail in the King’s portrait they spotted that they thought was NSFW.

One person on social media wrote: “Is that a bra thrown on his shoulder?”

Another said: “I thought he had a bra draped over his shoulder?”

Somebody else said: “It’s the bra on his shoulder and the bondage ties on the bed post.”

The item being referred to is not actually a bra and is likely a piece of detailing on the King’s robe.