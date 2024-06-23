People rush to defend world’s hairiest family as trolls brand them with cruel nickname

The Gomez family have been recognised by Guinness World Records.

Fans of the world’s hairiest family have rushed to support them online after a series of internet trolls labelled them with cruel and offensive nicknames.

The Gomez family from Mexico live with a rare genetic condition known as congenital generalised hypertrichosis (CGH).

The patriarch of the family, Victor “Larry” Gomez, has embraced his unusual appearance since he was first recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2000, and has worked in the Mexican National Circus and even appeared in films over the years.

Taking control of the narrative, he also adopted the name “Wolf Man” after the 1941 film of the same title, as 98% of his body is covered in hair.

Larry is one of four family members who has been affected by the genetic condition. Gabriel “Danny” Ramos Gomez, Luisa Lilia De Lira Aceves and Jesus Manuel Fajardo Aceves all share a similar appearance as a result.

Guinness World Records recently uploaded a video reintroducing the Gomez and Aceves families to the public, and unfortunately the comments section was inundated with hurtful messages and jokes at the family’s epxense.

One person wrote: “Proof we are related to our supposed cousins? Is this family the bridge?”

Another viewer made reference to a Star Wars character: “Relation of Chewbacca?”

A third insensitive individual commented: “I wonder if his barber charge him extra or double for a transformation.”

Thankfully, a large group of people took it upon themselves to show that there is still some decency in humanity, by defending the family.

One person wrote: “Just because they’re a little different doesn’t matter.”

“It’s what’s in their heart is all that counts,” another supporter wrote.

Someone else said: “Just lovely and hope they are happy.” Meanwhile, a third added: “I think it’s pretty awesome! Very unique!”

Our personal favourite comment was this pun-tastic effort: “I see a very happy couple. Love is in the hair.”

CGH is so rare that fewer than 100 cases have been documented.

The most prominent aspect of the condition, which can first present at birth and gradually develop over the years, is thick facial and torso hair.

It’s hereditary and also associated with “mild facial abnormalities”, according to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. These can include nasal openings, jaw protrusion, teeth anomalies and deafness.

Victor “Larry” Gomez currently lives with his family in San Bernardino, California, and is a skilled acrobat, trapeze artist and juggler.

In a recent interview with Guinness World Records, he said: “Being one of the hairiest guys in the world makes me special, and I’m famous too.”