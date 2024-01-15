People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

Will he be able to find his Barbie in the villa?

Love Island returns tonight with an All Stars cast for the first time ever.

The cast features some fan favourites, including Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Georgia Steele and Toby Aromolaran.

However, one of the returning islanders has left fans baffled after they realised he had a cameo in none other than the Barbie movie.

Chris Taylor took part in season 5 of the show back in 2019.

Although he wasn’t in the show for very long (he lasted 15 days), he made a huge impact and is one of the year’s most memorable contestants.

He managed to get pied by six different people during his stint, but following his time in the villa he moved on to much bigger things.

In fact, one of his projects after the show included starring in none other than the Barbie movie.

Taylor had a small role in the blockbuster, but people can’t believe that he would return to Love Island after reaching such heights.

He plays the role of Ken (as do nearly all the men), and says the line: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”

The islander previously opened up about how he nabbed the role after meeting Margot Robbie.

“So I basically went down the route of telling her about my mate who’s got a micropenis,” he explained to OK Magazine.

“So I informed her of that, and we had a little chat about micropenises, which was lovely and quite funny.

“And then I went on to tell her about my dad’s mate whose balls are so big, he can carry 12 bottles of Budweiser on his ball sack like a tray.”

After this incident, Taylor got the call to audition for Barbie.

“I’m fairly certain that’s how it went down, but the only confirmation I’ve really got is that her husband Tom Ackerley said to me at the premiere that Margot was like: ‘We have to get Chris in this film,'” he concluded.