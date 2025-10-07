People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

It’s set for this week

Just a couple of weeks ago, we were told that the world was supposedly going to end on either the 23rd or the 24th of September, however, seeing as both days came and went, and we’re still here, the ‘rapture’ never really materialised.

However, according to people online, it wasn’t a false prophecy after all, and the day of retribution has been rescheduled.

People who backed the ‘rapture’ theory online were left feeling embarrassed, as some of them had been selling their cars and belongings in preparation for the end of the world.

It was South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela who was one of the loudest voices claiming that the end of the world as we know it was near. He even declared he was ‘a billion per cent’ certain it would take place last month.

Pastor Joshua called on all Christians to get their houses in order before God came to ‘rescue’ them, claiming that non-believers would face the wrath of the world ending.

Now, it turns out that Mhlakela may have mixed up the messages he claims to have received from God back in 2018.

The pastor previously claimed God visited him seven years ago in a dream, in which he was told he was the chosen one to spread His message.

God told Mhlakela that ‘he was going to use me in this last move before he comes’.

The claims made by Mhlakela about the rapture coming in September quickly went viral, so when it didn’t happen, the South African pastor had lots to answer for.

He told the hosts of CENTTWINZ TV that he may have made a slight oversight, which led to him getting the supposed dates wrong.

Mhlakela went on to explain that he had realised that Jesus was drawing from the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian one we use nowadays.

The majority of the world now follows this schedule.

The Gregorian calendar was first introduced in 1582 and adopted by Britain in 1752.

The Gregorian calendar we use now has a 0.002 per cent correction on the length of a year, however, the difference will eventually become 14 days in 2100.

That being said, Christians now believe that we need to add another 13 days onto the original date Mhlakela first came up with, so that would take us to either today, Tuesday the 7th of October or Tomorrow, Wednesday the 8th.

“It clicked to me,” the pastor said. “People have to believe me. I repeat this. I saw Jesus face-to-face. There’s a narrative out there that it was not the real Jesus…we will see in days to come.”

For the second time, Mhlakela is a hundred per cent sure the rapture will take place either today (Tuesday, 7 October) or tomorrow (Wednesday, 8 October)