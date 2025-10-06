Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

Old Charlie!

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals observe a new concerning phenomenon amongst elderly people.

Seen as more accustomed to biscuits, tea and Werther’s Originals, the closest most old people come to drugs are of the medicinal kind.

However, according to latest NHS figures, 723 pensioners required hospital treatment between March 2023 and March 2024 for cocaine-related complications, including eight people in their 90s.

It was revealed that many of these people are taking Class A substances for health problems that cannot be resolved through the NHS.

The broken down statistics state that out of the people who required medical intervention for taking cocaine, 70 were aged 75-79, 28 were in their 80s and eight were in their 90s.

Pensioners accounted for 3 per cent of 23,644 individuals treated for cocaine in the UK.

However, a worrying trend shows that over-65 admissions have increased a third since 2022-23 and are four and half times higher than in 2014-15.

Zaheen Ahmed, from drug addiction specialists UKAT, said: “Some older people experiment with cocaine because they have more disposable income, fewer responsibilities, and more free time. Others may be using it as a way to cope with loneliness, bereavement or the mental health challenges that can come with ageing.”

The UK has been dubbed the Europe’s cocaine capital, with an estimated 873,000 individuals using the drug in 2020, according to UKAT.

In that same year, England and Wales recorded 777 deaths due to cocaine poisoning.

Possession of cocaine in the UK is considered as a grave offence and is classified as a Class A drug.

Repercussions for carrying can be harsh.

Even being caught with a small quantity can result in arrest, criminal charges and a lasting criminal record.

Possession of a Class A substance can result in up to seven years’ imprisonment, while Class B drugs, including cannabis and ketamine, can lead to up to five years.