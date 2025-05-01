Search icon

01st May 2025

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Charlie Herbert

‘Go and get a job? There are no jobs. Go and get higher wages? They don’t pay higher wages’

The housing crisis is one of the biggest issues facing the UK at the moment. Young people across the country are desperate to buy their own home but find themselves unable to.

The reason for this differs depending on who you ask though.

In the past, Gen Z have been criticised for not having the financial discipline to save up for a place, usually by those who grew up in an era when houses were much cheaper.

But ask someone trying to save up for a place of their own in today’s climate and they’d probably argue that factors such as a mercenary private rental sector, record high mortgage rates and a lack of affordable housing are bigger factors than they’re lifestyle choices.

Seeing as older generations are usually so keen to dish out advice on how you can save up for a home, PoliticsJOE went to North Walsham, the oldest place in Britain, to ask how to buy a house.

Whilst some familiar lines were peddled out about buying fewer takeaway coffees and not spending money on avocado on toast, some did have sympathy with the younger generation – including one woman who nailed exactly why some people will simply never be able to afford a home through no fault of their own.

You can see what she had to say below.

She said: “There are no houses for the youngsters, and that’s about it really. There isn’t much more to say. The politics are bad, the government is bad, we need a complete reshuffle.

When asked if she felt sorry for young people trying to get on the housing ladder, she replied: “I do, so much, because they don’t have a chance do they? There’s no hope for them. Where are they going to find £30,000 to put down as a deposit? Rents are incredibly high, so I don’t think it’s fair on them.

Debunking the ‘stop buying avocado on toast’ argument, the pensioner continued: “Go to the young people who are single parents. They don’t have avocado on toast. They’ll probably be lucky if they get a piece of toast. Never mind the avocado. So that’s rubbish.”

And when asked if she had any advice for someone looking to buy, she replied: “I can’t give them any advice.”

Breaking down the almost-impossible situation some find themselves in, she said: “What do you say to them? Go and get a job? There are no jobs. Go and get higher wages? They don’t pay higher wages.

“You go to university, you come out of university, they (graduates) all expect high paid jobs, they’re not there. And the few that are there, they’re snatched up by the crème de la crème.”

You can watch the full episode of ‘Extreme Britain: Asking the oldest place in the UK how to buy a house‘ below.

You can find previous episodes from the richest place in the UK and the least white place in the UK here.

Housing

