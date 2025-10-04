It comes after a ‘lenghty’ application process

Paul O’Grady’s grave finally has a headstone two and a half years after his death.

The much-loved TV presenter died at his home in Kent in March 2023, aged 67, after suffering a cardiac arrythmia.

He was laid to rest at St. Rumwold’s Churchyard in Bonnington, Kent.

For the last two years, his grave has been honoured with wooden crosses and ornaments, but was yet to get a headstone.

However, it was announced by O’Grady’s widow, Andre Portasio, that the “final design” had finally be placed at his grave.

The news was revealed on Portasio’s Instagram account, after a “lengthy” application process, as he shared a picture of the headstone.

It bears O’Grady’s name as well as that of his former long-term partner, Brendan Murphy.

Brendan died after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour in 2005 and is buried alongside Paul.

The headstone is also adorned with one of O’Grady’s favourite quotes from Philosopher Michel de Montaigne: “The greatest thing in the world is to know how to be one’s own self.”

A figurine of O’Grady’s dog Buster features by the headstone too.

Captioning the album of photos, Andre wrote: “I am very pleased to share that, after two and a half years since Paul’s passing and a lengthy application process, we have finally placed the final design of his headstone at his grave.

“My heartfelt thanks to the Commissary Court of the Diocese of Canterbury, the Parish of Bonnington, and the Church of St. Rumwold.

“Special appreciation to Robin Hopkins, Commissary General of the Diocese of Canterbury, for granting permission for the final design, which features a replica of Buster similar to the one at @battersea headquarters.

“I miss him dearly every day, but I am grateful that his resting place is now complete. I hope he would be pleased with the final design.”