Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after collapsing at home

He is now in a stable condition

Paul Gascoigne had to be rushed to an intensive care unit last Friday after being found collapsed at his home.

The news was reported by the Sun who said that the England legend was found by a friend in his bedroom in his home in Poole, Dorset.

However, England fans will be relieved to hear that the 58-year-old is now in a stable condition.

Steve Foster, the friend that found Gazza, released a brief statement on his behalf.

It read: “Gazza would like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.

“Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now.”

Foster, who also acts as Gascoigne’s driver and personal assistant, drove him to the hospital himself.

By Saturday night Gascoigne was ‘out of danger’ and is expected to continue his recovery in hospital for the coming days.

The Sun added that Gascoigne’s daughter, Bianca, his two sisters as well as ex-footballer friends Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson and Vinnie Jones were being kept updated on the situation.

Despite health worries in the past, the England legend gave an update to The Mirror earlier this year during which he said that he feels better than he has in a long time.

He said: “I feel better now than I have in years. I hope I am at a point that I can look back over everything I’ve gone through with a different, more positive, perspective.

Gazza played 57 times for England, endearing himself to the English public with his mercurial talent and performances in the 1990 World Cup and 1996 Euros.

He played for clubs including Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.