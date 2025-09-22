Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

A pastor has warned that the world as we know it is going to end

We can’t lie, this year has felt somewhat like the end of times.

From the escalation of tensions across the globe increasing WW3 fears, to the worsening climate crisis, it’s not felt like the most hopeful years.

However, for one pastor, it seems like the end of times is coming pretty immediately – as in tomorrow level of immediate – and it’s got people pretty concerned.

Joshua Mhlakela said during an appearance on the CENTTWINZ TV YouTube channel that God will be coming to ‘rescue the Christians out of the world’ on September 23 and 24, 2025.

These dates happen to coincide with the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah, or the Feast of Trumpets.

In the Jewish calendar, this is a holy day that celebrates the beginning of the Jewish new year.

For Christians, however, the holiday signifies the return of Christ – something that is better known as the rapture.

Mhlakela explained that the event will leave the world ‘unrecognisable’, and claimed it will cause the world to ‘shake’.

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” the South African pastor told Innocent & Millicent Cent.

“I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’”

The warnings have spread to the world of TikTok, and spawned a new ‘RaptureTok’ community.

People have shared how they are preparing for the anticipated end of times.

One woman shared a video which racked up 200,000 views where she shares that she is concerned about what is going to happen to all the dogs.

“He’s like ‘I wonder if our pets get raptured too.’ He goes ‘Could you imagine the angel that’s assigned the one little chihuahua, they’re going up 1,000 miles per hour,’” she said.

People have taken to the comments to share their similar concerns about what will happen to their pets.

“I have prayed for my fur babies to be raptured with me,” one person wrote.

Comedian Kevin Fredericks shared his thoughts on the predicted rapture.

“They are selling their cars, clothes, some people are making post-rapture kits for the people who are left behind,” he said in a reel, via LADBible.

Understandably, he was concerned about the logistics of the rapture too.

“What time zone is it happening in? Because the whole thing about the rapture that I was taught was that no man knows the date or the hour…

“There are 24 time zones on Earth, 38 if you include the ones that have half-hour times. No man knows how you all know,”