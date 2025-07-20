Search icon

News

20th Jul 2025

Passengers forced to jump into sea as packed ferry erupts in flames

Erin McLaughlin

Passengers leap into the sea in an attempt to escape the floating inferno

280 passengers scurry to escape a ferry which became a floating inferno off the coast of Indonesia.

Flames engulfed the KM Barcelona VA vessel, which was on its way towards the city of Manado, forcing dozens of passengers to leap into the sea.

Footage shows frantic passengers, most wearing life jackets, some without, launching themselves into the sea.

The fire continues to rage through the ship, while a cloud of thick, black smoke swells into the sky.

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

Cancer

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

By JOE

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

Crime

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

By Sammi Minion

