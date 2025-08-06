Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

The 41-year-old from Bournemouth fell from Wembley Stadium’s upper tier balcony.

The partner of the Oasis fan who fell to his death has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her ‘soulmate’.

Lee Claydon, 41, fell from the upper-tier balcony of Wembley Stadium at an Oasis reunion gig on Saturday night.

Now, his partner Amanda has paid tribute, calling the father-of-three her ‘soulmate’.

Posting to Facebook, she wrote: “I don’t have many words right now… but it’s just not fair, and it’s not right that you’re not here with us.

“But I will never stop loving you—my best friend, my soulmate, and the other half (the sensible and smarter half!) of our one brain.

“You were the best person to be around, day or night. We went through some tough times, but they only made us stronger.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful for the time we had together, even though this cruel world cut it far too short. We had so much to look forward to.

“I’ll do my best to stay strong for all our boys—they will make you so proud. You also have the most amazing family and friends, and we’ll all be there for one another. I’m sure we’ll share some memories you probably wish we’d forgotten.’

“I love you so much, and saying I miss you doesn’t even come close. Forever yours, babe.

“Watch over us. Learning to live without you is something I never thought I’d have to do,” the post concluded.

Furthermore, the Gallagher brothers issued a statement saying they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the tragic loss.

While the band’s gig went ahead as planned on Sunday, Liam seemed to nod to the tragedy before playing Live Forever, as he said: “This ones for all the people who can’t be here tonight, but who are here if you know what I mean. And ain’t they looking lovely.”

A GoFundMe for Lee’s wife and children has been set up by his brother Aaron, who described Lee as ‘the man I have always looked up to’.

“Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss.

“Lee leaves behind his Son, Dad, Partner, Brothers, Sisters, Nephews and Niece. Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family.

“Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much,” the post added.

“Lee loved all outdoor activities, one of his favourite hobbies was fishing. He also loved music and his guitar. He also really enjoyed going to watch and support the boys and his nephew at their football games.

“Amanda and the boys have our full support at this very sad time which is why we would love to be able to help them financially as well as emotionally.

“Please help us raise as much funds as we can to take one worry off Amanda and family right now as they are going through any family’s worst nightmare,” concluded Aaron.