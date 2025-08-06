Search icon

News

06th Aug 2025

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

Ava Keady

The 41-year-old from Bournemouth fell from Wembley Stadium’s upper tier balcony.

The partner of the Oasis fan who fell to his death has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her ‘soulmate’.

Lee Claydon, 41, fell from the upper-tier balcony of Wembley Stadium at an Oasis reunion gig on Saturday night.

Now, his partner Amanda has paid tribute, calling the father-of-three her ‘soulmate’.

Posting to Facebook, she wrote: “I don’t have many words right now… but it’s just not fair, and it’s not right that you’re not here with us.

“But I will never stop loving you—my best friend, my soulmate, and the other half (the sensible and smarter half!) of our one brain.

“You were the best person to be around, day or night. We went through some tough times, but they only made us stronger.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful for the time we had together, even though this cruel world cut it far too short. We had so much to look forward to.

“I’ll do my best to stay strong for all our boys—they will make you so proud. You also have the most amazing family and friends, and we’ll all be there for one another. I’m sure we’ll share some memories you probably wish we’d forgotten.’

“I love you so much, and saying I miss you doesn’t even come close. Forever yours, babe.

“Watch over us. Learning to live without you is something I never thought I’d have to do,” the post concluded.

Furthermore, the Gallagher brothers issued a statement saying they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the tragic loss.

While the band’s gig went ahead as planned on Sunday, Liam seemed to nod to the tragedy before playing Live Forever, as he said: “This ones for all the people who can’t be here tonight, but who are here if you know what I mean. And ain’t they looking lovely.”

A GoFundMe for Lee’s wife and children has been set up by his brother Aaron, who described Lee as ‘the man I have always looked up to’.

“Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss.

“Lee leaves behind his Son, Dad, Partner, Brothers, Sisters, Nephews and Niece. Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family.

“Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much,” the post added.

“Lee loved all outdoor activities, one of his favourite hobbies was fishing. He also loved music and his guitar. He also really enjoyed going to watch and support the boys and his nephew at their football games.

“Amanda and the boys have our full support at this very sad time which is why we would love to be able to help them financially as well as emotionally.

“Please help us raise as much funds as we can to take one worry off Amanda and family right now as they are going through any family’s worst nightmare,” concluded Aaron.

Topics:

Oasis,oasis reunion,sensitive,Wembley

RELATED ARTICLES

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

kelley mack

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

By Joseph Loftus

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

Oasis

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

By Sammi Minion

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

Oasis

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Man who died for six minutes says he ‘can’t imagine anything worse’ than what he saw

After Life

Man who died for six minutes says he ‘can’t imagine anything worse’ than what he saw

By JOE

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

EasyJet

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

By JOE

Taxes ‘must rise’ in Autumn to cover spending gap, Reeves warned

finances

Taxes ‘must rise’ in Autumn to cover spending gap, Reeves warned

By Ava Keady

Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

By Joseph Loftus

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

Ibiza

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

By JOE

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

General Election

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

By Ava Keady

Man who died for six minutes says he ‘can’t imagine anything worse’ than what he saw

After Life

Man who died for six minutes says he ‘can’t imagine anything worse’ than what he saw

By JOE

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

EasyJet

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

By JOE

‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

Horror

‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

By Stephen Porzio

PlayStation 6 release date leaked and gamers aren’t happy

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 release date leaked and gamers aren’t happy

By JOE

Taxes ‘must rise’ in Autumn to cover spending gap, Reeves warned

finances

Taxes ‘must rise’ in Autumn to cover spending gap, Reeves warned

By Ava Keady

A stylish, star-studded and twisty thriller is available to stream now

JOE Film Club

A stylish, star-studded and twisty thriller is available to stream now

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

By Joseph Loftus

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

Affiliate

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

By Stephen Hurrell

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

Ibiza

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

By JOE

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

General Election

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

By Ava Keady

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Supermarket closed 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

economic struggle

Supermarket closed 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories