26th Aug 2025

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Ava Keady

Ashraf Shannon lost relatives and a colleague in the attack.

A Palestinian journalist has reported on an Israeli attack that killed his own relatives.

Ashraf Shannon lost relatives and a colleague in the attack, which he reported on for TRT World.

“During Israeli attacks on northern Gaza, specifically the town of Jabalia, not far from here, not far from Gaza City, my uncle’s house was directly hit by an Israeli bomb, and that bomb destroyed the house,” said Shannon.

He continued: “14 people were killed in that attack, and they’re still buried under the rubble. 

“Our relatives tried to retrieve the bodies, but they couldn’t, and several defense teams don’t have the proper equipment or the heavy earth movers to bring the bodies out.

The journalist continued to explain how he was close in age with his deceased relatives, saying they ‘grew up together’.

“In addition to that, I lost also a colleague who was my cameraman when I used to anchor the news back in between 97′ and 2007 at Palestine TV here in Gaza, Khaled Al Madhoun.

“His killing brings to 240 the number of journalists who were killed since the beginning of the war.

“Even my uncle and my aunt and the children, they’re not even counted in today’s tally, because unless the bodies reach the hospitals, they will not be counted.

Shannon added that because of this, there are more than 15,000 victims not included in the tally of 62,000 people who have been killed since the beginning of the conflict, as they are still under the rubble.

Topics:

Israel,Palestine,sensitive

