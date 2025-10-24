Search icon

24th Oct 2025

Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins’ cause of death confirmed

JOE

Paedophile Ian Watkins died after being attacked in prison

The cause of death for Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins has been confirmed.

Watkins (48) was serving a 29-year jail term for multiple sexual offences, including crimes committed against young children and babies at HMP Wakefield, in West Yorkshire.

Sources confirmed that he was attacked with a knife by another inmate on October 11.

West Yorkshire Police said detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team launched an investigation after prison staff reported the assault on Watkins.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death has now heard that he died after being stabbed in the neck, with the coroner reporting that his cause of death was an incision to the neck.

The inquest has been adjourned pending the completion of the associated murder trial.

Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said in a statement: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in HMP Wakefield. Officers were called by staff at the prison at 9.39am this morning (Saturday, October 11) to reports of a serious assault on a prisoner.

“A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Back in 2023, Watkins was stabbed in an incident at the same prison, when he suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates before being freed by prison officers six hours later.

After admitting to 13 sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby, Watkins was sentenced in December 2013.

It was also revealed that he encouraged a second fan to abuse her child during a webcam chat. In addition, he secretly collected child pornography videos, some of which he made himself, per Sky News.

Police described him as a “committed, organised paedophile”.

When Watkins’s Pontypridd home was searched on orders of a drug warrant in September 2012, police found a large number of computers, mobile phones, and storage devices, which were confiscated during the search.

During his sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, a judge said his crimes “plumbed new depths of depravity”, resulting in the singer being given an extended sentence.

Topics:

News,sensitive

