Search icon

News

18th Sep 2023

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

Joseph Loftus

The ex-Crewe Alexandra coach has died in prison

Barry Bennell, the infamous former football coach who was jailed for a series of sexual offences, has died in prison.

Bennell’s death was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice who say that he died in HMP Littlehey, near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, where he was serving a 34-year sentence.

Bennell was described by the sentencing judge as the “devil incarnate”.

Bennell, who was also known as Richard Jones, was a former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout.

He was in jail after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five different occasions.

Four of which were in the UK, while one was in the United States.

Bennell was initially jailed in Florida back in 1994 for raping a British boy on a football tour in America.

He then went to face prison sentences in the UK in 1998, 2015, 2018, and 2020.

In 2018, he was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of 50 sexual offences against 12 boys he coached from the 70s until the 90s.

Sentencing Bennell, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, said: “Your behaviour towards these boys in grooming and seducing them before subjecting them to, in some cases, the most serious, degrading and humiliating abuse was sheer evil.

“In reality, you were the devil incarnate. You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion.”

Bennell shown no remorse for his offences.

A Prison Service spokesperson announced Bennell’s death, saying: “Prisoner Barry Bennell died at HMP Littlehey on 16 September 2023. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

It is believed that Bennell had cancer.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

Channel 4

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

By Charlie Herbert

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

dannii minogue

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

By Charlie Herbert

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

child birth

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

UKIP: This country is too crowded for wolves and lynx

feature-homepage

UKIP: This country is too crowded for wolves and lynx

By Nooruddean Choudry

Watch: Shocking footage released of jogger barging woman into path of double-decker bus

London

Watch: Shocking footage released of jogger barging woman into path of double-decker bus

By JOE

Musk sending Bezos ‘giant statue’ of the number 2 after overtaking him as world’s richest man

Amazon

Musk sending Bezos ‘giant statue’ of the number 2 after overtaking him as world’s richest man

By Simon Bland

All five children killed in bouncy castle accident identified

Australia

All five children killed in bouncy castle accident identified

By Charlie Herbert

Journalist for The Sun accused of impersonating Grenfell Tower victim’s relative at hospital

London

Journalist for The Sun accused of impersonating Grenfell Tower victim’s relative at hospital

By Paul Moore

Let Shamima Begum come to Netherlands, says Dutch husband of Isis teenager

ISIS

Let Shamima Begum come to Netherlands, says Dutch husband of Isis teenager

By Wil Jones

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

By Joseph Loftus

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

Fish

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

By Charlie Herbert

Katy Perry hinted she ‘found out the real truth’ about ex Russell Brand ten years ago

BBC

Katy Perry hinted she ‘found out the real truth’ about ex Russell Brand ten years ago

By Steve Hopkins

‘Nurses said my parents should ‘leave me’ at the hospital – now I’m on the cover of Vogue’

down's syndrome

‘Nurses said my parents should ‘leave me’ at the hospital – now I’m on the cover of Vogue’

By Charlie Herbert

Parents pull their kids out of school to travel because they believe they’ll learn more

Parents pull their kids out of school to travel because they believe they’ll learn more

By JOE

Ron Brand speaks out in defence of his son Russell Brand – suggests reporting is a ‘vendetta’

BBC

Ron Brand speaks out in defence of his son Russell Brand – suggests reporting is a ‘vendetta’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

David Beckham sends Marcus Rashford a message of encouragement on signed shirt ahead of new season

David Beckham

David Beckham sends Marcus Rashford a message of encouragement on signed shirt ahead of new season

By Simon Lloyd

Timothy Weah confirms his Celtic loan has ended prematurely

Celtic

Timothy Weah confirms his Celtic loan has ended prematurely

By Simon Lloyd

Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating after one of his children tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating after one of his children tests positive for coronavirus

By George McKay

Steven Gerrard makes Brighton striker his third Rangers signing

Brighton

Steven Gerrard makes Brighton striker his third Rangers signing

By Wayne Farry

Arsenal double winner says Arsene Wenger may need to stand down

Arsenal

Arsenal double winner says Arsene Wenger may need to stand down

By Tom Victor

Watch Luke Rockhold quit a head-to-head interview after Michael Bisping rant

Luke Rockhold

Watch Luke Rockhold quit a head-to-head interview after Michael Bisping rant

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories