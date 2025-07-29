Search icon

29th Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral date confirmed as procession to pass through Birmingham

Erin McLaughlin

The Prince of Darkness will be laid to rest tomorrow

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral is set to take place in his hometown of Birmingham tomorrow (July 30), along with a special fan tribute.

The iconic Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, aged 76, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and some other health problems, even though no official cause of death has been given yet.

His passing was confirmed by his family just weeks after his final show with Black Sabbath.

His funeral will take place in Birmingham tomorrow, along with a procession through the streets, so fans also get the chance to say their goodbyes to the metal legend.

The march will travel along Broad Street in the city centre from 1 pm on Wednesday, making its way towards Black Sabbath Bridge.

Since Ozzy’s passing, the bridge has quickly become a tribute to the late singer, with an abundance of flowers left on the bench near Ozzy’s picture.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, said: “We’re going to pay our last respects and homage to one of the greatest living legends of Birmingham.

“He put Birmingham on the map. He put Aston on the map.”

Zafar Iqbal continued: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City, and following his celebrated appearance at Back to the Beginning at Aston Villa earlier this month, it was essential to the city that we provide a fitting and dignified tribute ahead of his private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with the Osbourne family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city in giving him the farewell he deserves.”

The procession will include music performed by local group Bostin’ Brass.

The Osbourne family is believed to be in attendance at the fan tributes, with a private funeral set to take place after the procession, per Metro.

Broad Street will be closed off from 7 am to allow crowds to gather. Buses and trams will be diverted throughout the day.

There will also be a live stream on Black Sabbath Bench broadcasting online for those who cannot attend tomorrow.

