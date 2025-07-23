Search icon

News

23rd Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish fulfilled by Sharon just before his death

Ava Keady

The Black Sabbath star died yesterday at the age of 76.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish was fulfilled by his wife Sharon just before his death.

The Black Sabbath frontman died yesterday, July 22, at the age of 76, just weeks after performing his final concert.

The Prince of Darkness passed following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In a statement released by his family, they revealed: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

However, a location stamp reading ‘Birmingham, England’ preceded the statement, confirming that the rock legend passed away at home, just as he had wished.

Ozzy and Sharon had both discussed returning to the UK from LA prior to his health deteriorating, with Ozzy revealing that he was ‘desperate to come home’.

He spoke to the Guardian in May as he prepared for his final gig and said: “It’s time for me to spend some time with my grandkids.

“I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

The Black Sabbath frontman made his wish to relocate back to the UK no secret.

Speaking to The Observer in 2022, he said everything in America was ‘f***ing ridiculous.’

“Everything’s f***ing ridiculous [in America]. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.

“God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. … it’s f***ing crazy.”

Despite this, the move continued to be delayed due to his health.

However, speaking to Planet Rock’s Loz Guest, Sharon confirmed that the final Black Sabbath gig gave Ozzy the chance to finally return home.

“He’s coming over in March. His brothers (in Black Sabbath), he’s excited to be here with them,” she said.

Additionally, she confirmed that they would remain in the UK following the gig.

