Search icon

News

23rd Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig at Villa Park raised over £140m for charity

Sammi Minion


The legendary band performed at Villa Park last weekend. 

Iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath bid farewell to the world stage in a record-breaking gig at Birmingham’s Villa Park on Sunday night.

Fans were treated to a show-stopping final performance as metal groups from Metallica to Slayer came together to pay tribute to the genre’s greatest band.

In his last ever live performance, Black Sabbath’s lead man Ozzy Osbourne even made an appearance on stage in a black throne.

As well as providing metalheads with one last opportunity to experience Black Sabbath’s music, it has now been revealed that the gig also made £140 million for charity.

This is according to Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who was the event’s musical director.

Morello took to Instagram, writing: “We set out to not just create the greatest day in the history of heavy metal… THANKYOU @ozzyosbourne for trusting me to be the Musical Director of the “Back To The Beginning” show.”

“It was over a year of hard work but heavy metal was the music that made me love music and it was a labor of love.”

“We raised a ton of money for a great cause and so many great musicians & bands & fans all over the world paid tribute to the ALL TIME greats.”

All profits from the show are will be equally split between Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Cure Parkinson’s, and Midlands-based Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Despite going on to tour stadiums right across the world, all four founding members of Black Sabbath are from the Aston area of Birmingham.

They used the final gig as an opportunity to give back to their home city.

Topics:

Aston Villa,Birmingham,Black Sabbath,Heavy Metal,Music

RELATED ARTICLES

Last minute Blackpink tickets are available to buy for their Wembley Stadium shows

Affiliate

Last minute Blackpink tickets are available to buy for their Wembley Stadium shows

By Jonny Yates

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish fulfilled by Sharon just before his death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish fulfilled by Sharon just before his death

By Ava Keady

Yungblud shares emotional tribute to ‘greatest of all time’ Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath

Yungblud shares emotional tribute to ‘greatest of all time’ Ozzy Osbourne

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

News

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

By Sammi Minion

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

News

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

By Sammi Minion

Love Island contestant rushed to hospital after nasty accident

Love Island

Love Island contestant rushed to hospital after nasty accident

By Kat O'Connor

Man suffers terrifying side effects after injecting himself with sperm

back pain

Man suffers terrifying side effects after injecting himself with sperm

By Ava Keady

Ozzy Osbourne’s heartfelt ‘goodbye’ statement just weeks before death

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s heartfelt ‘goodbye’ statement just weeks before death

By Jacob Entwistle

Ozzy Osbourne made heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne made heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76

By JOE

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

News

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

By Sammi Minion

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

News

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

By Sammi Minion

Love Island contestant rushed to hospital after nasty accident

Love Island

Love Island contestant rushed to hospital after nasty accident

By Kat O'Connor

Man suffers terrifying side effects after injecting himself with sperm

back pain

Man suffers terrifying side effects after injecting himself with sperm

By Ava Keady

Ozzy Osbourne’s heartfelt ‘goodbye’ statement just weeks before death

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s heartfelt ‘goodbye’ statement just weeks before death

By Jacob Entwistle

Ozzy Osbourne made heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne made heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Deckchair that charges your phone and scares off sea gulls rolled out on Brighton Beach

Beach

Deckchair that charges your phone and scares off sea gulls rolled out on Brighton Beach

By JOE

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

News

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

By Sammi Minion

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

sensitive

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

By JOE

Load more stories