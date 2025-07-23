Search icon

23rd Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Ava Keady

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away yesterday at the age of 76.

Ozzy Osbourne was seen ‘happy and smiling’ in a heartbreaking video taken just weeks before his death.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away yesterday at the age of 76.

Just 18 days ago, Black Sabbath played their final gig at Villa Park in Birmingham despite Osbourne’s deteriorating health.

Earlier this month, his daughter Kelly shared on TikTok that she had gotten engaged to fiancé Sid Wilson from the band Slipknot.

Sharon Osbourne can be heard in the video telling people to ‘be quiet’ before Wilson begins addressing Kelly.

@kellyosbourneyo

The biggest surprise! I’m so so happy!

♬ original sound – Kelly Osbourne

Ozzy then sends the audience in the video into a fit of laughter when he says:  “F**k off you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Wilson continues the proposal, and Ozzy can be seen grinning as the ring is placed on his daughter’s finger.

His family shared that the Prince of Darkness had passed away surrounded by love.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning,” his family shared.

Topics:

Black Sabbath,Ozzy Osbourne,Sharon Osbourne

