05th Aug 2025

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

Harry Warner

He died two weeks ago

Ozzy Osbourne’s official cause of death has been revealed after the music legend died age 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman died two weeks ago on the 22 July as the world mourned his death.

Osbourne struggled with his health after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

Now, his official cause of death has been revealed, with his death certificate saying that the singer died from an ‘acute myocardial infarction’ and ‘out of hospital cardiac arrest’.

Last week, Osbourne’s funeral was held as his coffin was paraded through his home city of Birmingham in front of thousands of onlookers.

Topics:

Black Sabbath,Music,News,Ozzy Osbourne

