News

18th Aug 2025

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

Sammi Minion

The film was titled ‘Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home’

The BBC have opted to pull an upcoming documentary about Ozzy Osbourne from their schedule without explanation.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was described as “a moving and inspirational account” of the final chapter of Ozzy’s life.

A description of the programme on the BBC’s website reads: “This intimate film follows the final three years of Ozzy Osbourne’s life as he and Sharon plan a return home after 25 years in LA and prepare for the ultimate farewell gig.”

The programme had been due to air for the first time at 9pm tonight, but it has been replaced in BBC One’s schedule by an episode of Fake Or Fortune?, as first reported by Sky News.

The Black Sabbath frontman died, aged 71, on the 22nd July as the world mourned his death.

Last month, fans were treated to a show-stopping final performance as metal groups from Metallica to Slayer came together to pay tribute to the genre’s greatest band.

In his last ever live performance, Black Sabbath’s lead man Ozzy Osbourne even made an appearance on stage in a black throne.

As well as providing metalheads with one last opportunity to experience Black Sabbath’s music, it was also revealed that the gig made £140 million for charity.

BBC,Ozzy Osbourne

