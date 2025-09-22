Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

‘Oxbridge’ hasn’t ranked outside of the top three in 32 years

The prestigious universities of Oxford and Cambridge have lost their place among the top three of university rankings for the first time in 32 years.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 has ranked the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) first for the second year in a row, followed by the University of St Andrews in second place, and Durham University in third.

‘Oxbridge’ came in at a joint fourth.

For the first time, neither Oxford nor Cambridge have held a place in the top three in the 32 years the Times guide has been issued.

Last year, Oxford was ranked in third place, while Cambridge had been pushed to fourth.

The guide also named Durham as University of the Year 2026 after it climbed the rankings from fifth to second place last year.

Editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, Helen Davies, said: “In a very competitive top 10, Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement.

“In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality and student experience,” per the Independent.

The comprehensive university guides have been produced by The Times and The Sunday Times since 1993 and 1998, respectively. The guide is based on an analysis of student satisfaction regarding teaching quality and experience, entry standards, research quality, sustainability, and graduate prospects.

However, ‘Oxbridge’ is redeemed in The Guardian Guide 2026, published last week, where Oxford was ranked first and Cambridge third.

In addition, LSE has also been awarded University of the Year for Academic Performance, Russel Group University of the Year, and joint runner-up for University of the Year for Graduate Employment, per the Independent.

Imperial College London ranks sixth in the new ranking, followed by the University of Bath, the University of Warwick, the University College London, and the University of Bristol.

The University of Strathclyde just missed out on the top 10, but was named runner-up University of the Year.

Among the regional universities of the year are LSE in London, Durham in the North and North East, Cambridge in the East, Warwick in the Midlands, Bath in the South West, Oxford in the South East, and Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Ms Davies added: “Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.”

Vice-chancellor of Durham University, Professor Karen O’Brien, said: “Durham is an outstanding place to study. We ensure that every student can grow and thrive here. Our loyal, engaged alumni are a testament to the impressive career prospects that await our graduates.”