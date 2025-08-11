Search icon

News

11th Aug 2025

Over 70s face driving ban if they fail eye tests under new rules

Sammi Minion

Details of the new rules will be published later this year

Drivers over the age of 70 in England and Wales could be banned from the roads if they fail to complete compulsory eye-tests. 

The proposed move comes after an inquest into the deaths of four people who passed away as a result of drivers with failed eyesight. 

The coroner involved with that inquest called the UK’s licensing system the “laxest in Europe.” 

The UK is said to be one of only three countries in Europe that relies on self-reporting of visual conditions impacting the ability to drive. 

This is set to change under a new set of rules being prepared by the Department for Transport.

One of the proposals will require drivers over the age of 70 to take eye tests when they renew their licences every three years.  

Lawmakers may also consider reducing the drink driving limit, to bring it in line with Scottish regulations. 

The BBC, who broke the story, spoke to a source in the government who explained why the changes are being made. 

Their source said: “In no other circumstance would we accept 1,600 people dying, with thousands more seriously injured, costing the NHS more than £2bn per year. 

“This Labour government will deliver the first Road Safety Strategy in a decade, imposing tougher penalties on those breaking the law, protecting road users and restoring order to our roads.” 

The full ‘Road Safety Strategy’ is expected to be published in the autumn. 

Topics:

Driving,government,UK

