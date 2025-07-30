Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day dies aged 69

Sad news

The original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day has died aged 69.

The singer was the first vocalist enlisted by bassist Steve Harris and helped form the very first line up of the iconic heavy metal group in 1975.

The first line-up only lasted 10 months however, with Mario Day not appearing on any recorded output by the band.

He left in 1976 to be replaced by Dennis Wilcock who would later be replaced by Paul Di’Anno, who died last year aged 66

Mario Day previously said of his time in the band: “When I sang in Iron Maiden, it was a new pub band and nobody wanted to see or hear them.

“We were all nobodies all trying to make the best music we could and fighting for an audience.”

The singer would go on to join groups More and Wildfire as well as spending time in the glam rock band The Sweet.

His death was announced by the band More, with The Sweet also paying tribute.

More wrote on social media: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day. Paul was a huge part of the [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the ‘Warhead’ album.

“He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake /David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden Def Leppard and many other legendary artists.

“Mike Freeland remembers him fondly as a ‘bloody great vocalist!’ It’s an honour for us to continue to play his music and we will always think of him every time we hit the opening notes to ‘Warhead’.

“We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends and also the many fans around the world who love his music.”

Rock band Sweet also shared a tribute on the group’s official Instagram page.

It read: “Paul Mario Day RIP

“IN 1985 Mick Tucker and myself put together the first new line-up of Sweet after the hiatus of the original band. We needed a singer and when Paul arrived for the audition we looked no further.

“Our first dates were in Australia, total sell-outs which boded well for the future. Europe followed suit and 3 sold out nights at the Marquee in London produced a live album, video and DVD. ‘Live at the Marquee’ did well in various charts around the world and Paul’s vocal performance has stood the test of time.

“PMD was the original singer with Iron Maiden and had a stint with the band More before joining Sweet.

“He passed away peacefully at his home in Australia. My deepest condolences to his wife Cecily and family and friends. A sad day for all Sweet fans. Andy x”.