22nd Oct 2025

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

Harry Warner

Four people are in serious condition

One person has been killed and 10 more injured after a tornado ripped through a Paris suburb on Monday evening (20 October).

The rare incident happened in the commune of Ermont in the department of Val-d’Oise, 20km north of Paris and one of the city’s many suburbs.

The tornado caused three large cranes to fall onto buildings in the town killing a 23-year-old worker who was on a building site at the time, as reported by Le Parisien.

Le Figaro reported that nine people were injured, four of which were injured seriously.

Soon after the incident around 50 firefighters and 20 paramedics arrived a the scene.

In total 150 urgent response personnel attending the incident in order to “secure the affected areas and bring aid to the local as well as clear roads,” the local authority said.

According to Keraunos, France’s storm and tornado observatory: “The storm cell was small, but powerful, forming as a type of super storm cell with a low ceiling.

“This storm cell grew notably as it passed north of Dreux at around 16.30pm. The Storm kept much of its strength as it passed over Yvelines before reaching Val-dOises where it developed into a tornado of significant intensity.”

An investigation has been opened for manslaughter and involuntary injury by police and France’s Health and Safety Executive.

The investigation is looking primarily to establish how the incident came about.

Topics:

Europe,France,News,Paris,Weather

