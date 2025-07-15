One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

Butlin’s Big Weekender launches sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Butlin’s Big Weekender is offering up to 20% off all Big Weekenders in 2025 and 2026 across all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

As part of a summer sale the popular holiday park is offering some big discounts on its weekend packages.

The packages include accommodation, headline acts, live music, comedy, plus loads of brand-new daytime activities.

You can book now for the rest of 2025, and for events in 2026 from £59 per person, with deposits from £15 per person – plus you can spread the cost of your booking.

This includes the upcoming Halloweekenders in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness throughout October from £51 per person.

It includes Halloween-themed activities and DJ sets, as well as headline acts across the different Halloweekenders, including Chesney Hawkes, Claire Richards, A1, and many more.

Another event is DJ Spoony Presents UNDRGRND at Skegness in November from £96 per person. As well as the garage pioneer himself, David Rodigan, Majestic and radio DJs Rickie & Melvin, will also perform.

The Madness House of Fun Weekender at Minehead is priced from £205 per person, and will feature performances from The Specials – Neville Staple, Aleighcia Scott, Janet Kay and over 20 other artists and DJs.

While Fatboy Slim will present, ‘All Back to Minehead’ between 7-10 October, featuring DJ sets, pool parties and fancy dress from £133 per person.

What Butlin’s Big Weekenders can I book for 2026?

There are a number of Big Weekender events in 2026 to choose from, including My Generation Weekender at Minehead between 9-12 January from £149 per person. It is specially curated for mod fans and will feature acts such as Ocean Colour Scene, Secret Affairs and The Dualers, with many more to still be announced.

The immersive weekend will be filled with memorabilia markets, pop-up exhibitions of photography, artwork and visuals and a special screening of Quadrophenia, with a Q&A with the original cast members.

In Skegness, there is the Soul Power Weekend from £114 per person which celebrates the “neo-soul” era of the 90s. Bognor Regis will host Don’t Tell Mama on 23-26 January from £113 which is a brand-new LGBTQ+ Big Weekender featuring Louise, Claire Richards, and East 17.

Another is Bugged Out!, which will be hosted at Bognor Regis on 6-9 March from £133 per person, which boasts a line-up of the best DJs and artists in the electronic music space, including Daniel Avery, Emerald and Helena Hauff.

For more information and to book, head to the Butlin’s website here.



