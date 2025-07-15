Search icon

News

15th Jul 2025

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

Jonny Yates

Butlin’s Big Weekender launches sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Butlin’s Big Weekender is offering up to 20% off all Big Weekenders in 2025 and 2026 across all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness. 

As part of a summer sale the popular holiday park is offering some big discounts on its weekend packages.

The packages include accommodation, headline acts, live music, comedy, plus loads of brand-new daytime activities.

You can book now for the rest of 2025, and for events in 2026 from £59 per person, with deposits from £15 per person – plus you can spread the cost of your booking.

This includes the upcoming Halloweekenders in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness throughout October from £51 per person.

It includes Halloween-themed activities and DJ sets, as well as headline acts across the different Halloweekenders, including Chesney Hawkes, Claire Richards, A1, and many more.

Another event is DJ Spoony Presents UNDRGRND at Skegness in November from £96 per person. As well as the garage pioneer himself, David Rodigan, Majestic and radio DJs Rickie & Melvin, will also perform. 

The Madness House of Fun Weekender at Minehead is priced from £205 per person, and will feature performances from The Specials – Neville Staple, Aleighcia Scott, Janet Kay and over 20 other artists and DJs.

While Fatboy Slim will present, ‘All Back to Minehead’ between 7-10 October, featuring DJ sets, pool parties and fancy dress from £133 per person.

What Butlin’s Big Weekenders can I book for 2026?

There are a number of Big Weekender events in 2026 to choose from, including My Generation Weekender at Minehead between 9-12 January from £149 per person. It is specially curated for mod fans and will feature acts such as Ocean Colour Scene, Secret Affairs and The Dualers, with many more to still be announced.

The immersive weekend will be filled with memorabilia markets, pop-up exhibitions of photography, artwork and visuals and a special screening of Quadrophenia, with a Q&A with the original cast members. 

In Skegness, there is the Soul Power Weekend from £114 per person which celebrates the “neo-soul” era of the 90s. Bognor Regis will host Don’t Tell Mama on 23-26 January from £113 which is a brand-new LGBTQ+ Big Weekender featuring Louise, Claire Richards, and East 17.

Another is Bugged Out!, which will be hosted at Bognor Regis on 6-9 March from £133 per person, which boasts a line-up of the best DJs and artists in the electronic music space, including Daniel Avery, Emerald and Helena Hauff.

For more information and to book, head to the Butlin’s website here.


Topics:

butlins's big weekender

RELATED ARTICLES

UK’s most underrated festival announces new dates with discounted prices

butlins's big weekender

UK’s most underrated festival announces new dates with discounted prices

By Sean Crosbie

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

Affiliate

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 406

butlins's big weekender

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 406

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

Blue Lagoon

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By JOE

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

British and Irish Lions

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

By Stephen Hurrell

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

Football

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

By Sammi Minion

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation’s summer sale

Affiliate

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation’s summer sale

By Jonny Yates

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

British tennis player banned for doping 

Sport

British tennis player banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories