One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

Sheffield based Warp Films has acquired the option to develop the 1984 war sci-fi film, Threads, into a TV drama.

The company said: “Renowned for its groundbreaking portrayal of a fictional apocalypse, Threads offers a harrowing depiction of life in nuclear war-era Britain, set in Sheffield.

“This adaptation will explore prescient issues through rich, character-driven storytelling. The original film’s chilling account immerses viewers in the struggles of ordinary people facing unimaginable hardship.”

The original film was written by Barry Hines and directed by Mick Jackson.

The apocalyptic war film follows young lovers Ruth (Karen Meagher) and Jimmy (Reece Dinsdale) who decide to get married after Ruth unexpectedly falls pregnant.

Their quiet lives in Sheffield are threatened when war breaks out between the Soviet Union and United States.

After a NATO base 20 miles from Sheffield is destroyed in a nuclear attack, the town falls into chaos and Ruth and Jimmy become separated.

Ruth must struggle to survive alone in the post-apocalyptic landscape.

“Warp Films remains dedicated to producing authentic stories that highlight working-class experiences and is proud to reimagine this iconic story, finding new layers of meaning and elements of hope,” the company said.

Mark Herbert, founder and CEO of Warp Films, added: “Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people.

“This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences.

“Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”

“Threads is clearly a deeply impactful story and right now, it feels more relevant than ever. This adaptation will allow us to uncover fresh interpretations in light of today’s world,” continued Emily Feller, CCO and executive producer at Warp.