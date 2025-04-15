Search icon

News

15th Apr 2025

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

Ava Keady

Off to Hogwarts we go!

Hogwarts Legacy will be free to download for PlayStation users this month.

Sony have revealed the next batch of games to be added to its PlayStation Plus catalogue, with the addition of the 2023 game leaving users very excited.

However, there is a catch.

Not all members will have access to the game.

The Harry Potter inspired role-playing game will only be available to all PlayStation Plus Extra members.

The best-selling game of 2023 sees fans race to the Hogwarts grounds to play out being a witch or wizard.

Additionally, the free game announcement is perfect timing to dive into the Hogwarts Legacy after it was announced earlier this year that a sequel was officially in development.

In more good news, it was revealed that Hogwarts Legacy would be heading to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

But for now, PlayStation Plus Extra members can grab the popular game for free alongside some other exciting offers.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Tom Hanks slams rewriting of classic books to cater for ‘modern sensitivities’

censorship

Tom Hanks slams rewriting of classic books to cater for ‘modern sensitivities’

By JOE

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

Alcohol

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

By JOE

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

America

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories