One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

Off to Hogwarts we go!

Hogwarts Legacy will be free to download for PlayStation users this month.

Sony have revealed the next batch of games to be added to its PlayStation Plus catalogue, with the addition of the 2023 game leaving users very excited.

However, there is a catch.

Not all members will have access to the game.

The Harry Potter inspired role-playing game will only be available to all PlayStation Plus Extra members.

The best-selling game of 2023 sees fans race to the Hogwarts grounds to play out being a witch or wizard.

Additionally, the free game announcement is perfect timing to dive into the Hogwarts Legacy after it was announced earlier this year that a sequel was officially in development.

In more good news, it was revealed that Hogwarts Legacy would be heading to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

But for now, PlayStation Plus Extra members can grab the popular game for free alongside some other exciting offers.