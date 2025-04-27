Search icon

27th Apr 2025

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

Ava Keady

It has been compared to Apocalypse Now and Lord of the Flies.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Sunday, 27 April) is Monos, the 2019 war drama starring Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) and Moisés Arias (Fallout).

Set in Colombia, the film focuses on a group of teenaged guerilla bandits in the jungle who are tasked by their superiors with watching over a prisoner of war – an American engineer (Nicholson).

It isn’t long, however, before tensions flare up between the young soldiers as they face a series of stressful situations.

Written and directed by Alejandro Landes, Monos holds a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes – with many critics comparing it favourably to Apocalypse Now and Lord of the Flies.

In particular, the movie earned acclaim for its enigmatic unpredictable tale of teenagers struggling with growing up amidst violence, its stunning cinematography and its incredibly atmospheric score by Mica Levi (Under the Skin, The Zone of Interest).

Monos is airing on Film4 on tonight at 1.20am.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

American Fiction – RTÉ One – 9.30pm

Frustrated novelist Monk is fed up with the establishment profiting from black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes.

The Beach – BBC Two – 10pm

Danny Boyle’s drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Carlyle, Virginie Ledoyen and Tilda Swinton

The Bone Collector – Channel 4 – 11pm

A quadriplegic ex-cop is saved from the brink of suicide by a rookie female officer needing his expertise to form a psychological profile of a serial killer.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – ITV1 – 10.40pm

This crime comedy sequel stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek

Becky – Legend – 11.10pm

Rebellious 13-year-old Becky and her father head for a weekend getaway at a lake house in an effort to reconnect. 

Topics:

Movies On TV

