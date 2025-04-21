One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

The 2018 action film stars Gerald Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 21 April) is Den of Thieves.

The film is perfect if you’re in the mood for a high-octane crime thriller tonight.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, this gritty thriller follows an intense cat-and-mouse game between an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Department and a highly organised gang of bank robbers.

Led by the tough and unconventional ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (played by Gerard Butler), the sheriff’s unit becomes obsessed with stopping a crew planning an ambitious heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

As the story unfolds, both sides experience shifting loyalties, unexpected twists, and a blurring of moral lines.

With intense sequences, complex characters and a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, it’s a solid choice for an evening of suspense and action.

Furthermore, the sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, drops on Amazon Prime Video on April 25.

Before then, Den of Thieves airs on Film4 tonight at 11.05pm.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Fabelmans – RTÉ One – 9.30pm

Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal coming-of-age drama, based on his own early years, explores the magic of movies and the challenges of family life. A heartfelt journey into the world of cinema.

Dumbo – BBC One – 7.20pm

Disney’s timeless classic about a young elephant with oversized ears who learns to fly. A heartwarming tale of friendship and self-acceptance for all ages.

Arracht – TG4 – 9.30pm

Set in 1845, this Irish drama follows a fisherman’s struggle to survive after a devastating famine. A haunting and powerful story of survival, loss, and redemption.

Arkansas – Channel 4 – 1.50am

A gripping crime thriller starring Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich, where two low-level drug dealers navigate the dangerous underworld of Arkansas. A dark, twist-filled ride.

Brake – Legend Xtra – 11.10pm

Stephen Dorff stars in this intense psychological thriller about a man trapped inside the trunk of a car, with time running out and his life hanging in the balance.