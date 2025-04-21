Search icon

News

21st Apr 2025

One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Ava Keady

The 2018 action film stars Gerald Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 21 April) is Den of Thieves.

The film is perfect if you’re in the mood for a high-octane crime thriller tonight.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, this gritty thriller follows an intense cat-and-mouse game between an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Department and a highly organised gang of bank robbers.

Led by the tough and unconventional ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (played by Gerard Butler), the sheriff’s unit becomes obsessed with stopping a crew planning an ambitious heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

As the story unfolds, both sides experience shifting loyalties, unexpected twists, and a blurring of moral lines.

With intense sequences, complex characters and a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, it’s a solid choice for an evening of suspense and action.

Furthermore, the sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, drops on Amazon Prime Video on April 25.

Before then, Den of Thieves airs on Film4 tonight at 11.05pm.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Fabelmans – RTÉ One – 9.30pm
Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal coming-of-age drama, based on his own early years, explores the magic of movies and the challenges of family life. A heartfelt journey into the world of cinema.

Dumbo – BBC One – 7.20pm
Disney’s timeless classic about a young elephant with oversized ears who learns to fly. A heartwarming tale of friendship and self-acceptance for all ages.

Arracht – TG4 – 9.30pm
Set in 1845, this Irish drama follows a fisherman’s struggle to survive after a devastating famine. A haunting and powerful story of survival, loss, and redemption.

Arkansas – Channel 4 – 1.50am
A gripping crime thriller starring Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich, where two low-level drug dealers navigate the dangerous underworld of Arkansas. A dark, twist-filled ride.

Brake – Legend Xtra – 11.10pm
Stephen Dorff stars in this intense psychological thriller about a man trapped inside the trunk of a car, with time running out and his life hanging in the balance.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

By Sean Crosbie

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

sensitive

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

By Ava Keady

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

ChatGPT

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

By Sean Crosbie

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

Kenya

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

By Sean Crosbie

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

Self-checkouts

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

By JOE

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

By Ava Keady

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

By Sean Crosbie

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

sensitive

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

By Ava Keady

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

ChatGPT

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

By Sean Crosbie

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

Kenya

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

By Sean Crosbie

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

Self-checkouts

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

By JOE

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Marriage

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

By Ava Keady

Reason why Pope Francis will not be buried in Vatican after his death

Pope Francis

Reason why Pope Francis will not be buried in Vatican after his death

By Sean Crosbie

Pope Francis made final appeal hours before his death aged 88

Pope Francis

Pope Francis made final appeal hours before his death aged 88

By Sean Crosbie

Here’s what happens next after the death of Pope Francis

Here’s what happens next after the death of Pope Francis

By Ava Keady

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

Germany

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories