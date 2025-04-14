One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

It’s our movie pick for tonight, Monday April 14.

One of the best comedy movies of recent years, The Lost City, is on TV tonight.

Released in cinemas in 2022, the film stars Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock as reclusive author, Loretta Sage, who writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan (Channing Tatum).

“While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.”

Also co-starring Brad Pitt as a former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative hired to track down Loretta as well, alongside Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Oscar Nunez (The Office) and Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave), The Lost City is a romantic adventure comedy in the vein of Romancing the Stone.

Benefitting from a fun premise, the effortless chemistry of Bullock and Tatum and a hysterical supporting turn from Pitt, the movie earned pretty positive reviews from critics and was a box office hit – grossing over $192 million on a reported $68–74 million budget.

NPR commented: “As a broadly goofy comedy featuring two enormously charismatic leads who are perfectly suited to each other, it scratches a particular itch very, very effectively.”

While Time Out stated: “Not since Muhammad Ali and George Foreman have heavyweights been this entertaining in the jungle.”

The Lost City is on Film4 tonight at 9pm.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Crazy Stupid Love – TG4 – 9.30pm

Comedy, starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone.

Bad Boys – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Teenager Mick O’Brien must face the ultimate consequence when he is linked to the death of a rival gang member’s younger brother.

The Client – ITV4 – 22.55pm

1994 Courtroom thriller based on the novel by John Grisham.

The Family – Legend – 23.15pm

After being double-crossed by his mistress, a hit-man sets out to take his revenge on the woman and the mob boss who put her up to it.

Greta – BBC Three – 9.55pm

Neil Jordan’s 2018 thriller, starring Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Grace Moretz and Maika Monroe.