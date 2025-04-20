Search icon

News

20th Apr 2025

One of 2024’s best movies is airing on TV tonight

Ava Keady

Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis in this film, which was rated 84% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Sunday, 20 April) is Priscilla, the 2024 romantic drama follows that follows love story of Priscilla Beaulieu and Elvis Presley.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Sofia Coppola, the film is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, the film’s executive producer.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in 2023, the film hit the big screen in the UK and Ireland on New Year’s Day in 2024 grossing over £1 million during its first week.

The film follows 24-year-old Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) who was drafted in the peak of his career in 1958 and his love story with Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny), who he met in Germany at a base party.

Eventually, after a love confession from Elvis, Priscilla moves from Germany to Memphis, but is lonely as Elvis is away working in Los Angeles.

In 1967, they marry and Priscilla quickly falls pregnant, delighting Elvis.

As Elvis’s fame rises, so does their marital issues.

Between his prescription drug abuse, physical absence, and frequent infidelities, their marriage becomes strained, and eventually, after the birth of their daughter, they begin leading separate lives.

Priscilla airs on BBC Two tonight at 10pm.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Thirteen Lives – RTÉ One – 9.30pm

Drama thriller Starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton.

Fall – BBC Three – 9pm

Things take a turn when a high-rise climber plans to scatter her husband’s ashes from the top of an abandoned 2000-foot tall tower.

Shrek 2 – TG4 – 4.50pm

The grouchy ogre and his new wife Princess Fiona set out on a journey to meet her parents. 

The Game – Legend Xtra – 12.30pm

 David Fincher’s thriller, starring Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger and Peter Donat.

The Devil Wears Prada – E4 – 4.25pm

The iconic comedy drama starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

Mrs Doubtfire – ITV2 – 5.35pm

Robin Williams stars as a struggling actor desperate to spend time with his children. He puts his talents to use by posing as a housekeeper to get a job looking after them.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

By Ava Keady

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

Auschwitz

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

By Dan Seddon

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

Colour

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

By Sean Crosbie

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

By JOE

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

NATO

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

Prison

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

By Sean Crosbie

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

By Sean Crosbie

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

sensitive

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

By Sean Crosbie

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

Colour

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

By Sean Crosbie

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

By JOE

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

NATO

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

Prison

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Liverpool look to win the title today

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Liverpool look to win the title today

By Jacob Entwistle

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

Bonnie Blue

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

By Charlie Herbert

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

Health

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

By Nina McLaughlin

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

sensitive

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

By Sean Crosbie

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

By JOE

Nicola Coughlan slams JK Rowling after UK trans ruling

Nicola Coughlan slams JK Rowling after UK trans ruling

By Ava Keady

Man who has been to every country in the world reveals worst city he’s visited

Travel

Man who has been to every country in the world reveals worst city he’s visited

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories