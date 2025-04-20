One of 2024’s best movies is airing on TV tonight

Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis in this film, which was rated 84% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Sunday, 20 April) is Priscilla, the 2024 romantic drama follows that follows love story of Priscilla Beaulieu and Elvis Presley.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Sofia Coppola, the film is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, the film’s executive producer.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in 2023, the film hit the big screen in the UK and Ireland on New Year’s Day in 2024 grossing over £1 million during its first week.

The film follows 24-year-old Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) who was drafted in the peak of his career in 1958 and his love story with Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny), who he met in Germany at a base party.

Eventually, after a love confession from Elvis, Priscilla moves from Germany to Memphis, but is lonely as Elvis is away working in Los Angeles.

In 1967, they marry and Priscilla quickly falls pregnant, delighting Elvis.

As Elvis’s fame rises, so does their marital issues.

Between his prescription drug abuse, physical absence, and frequent infidelities, their marriage becomes strained, and eventually, after the birth of their daughter, they begin leading separate lives.

Priscilla airs on BBC Two tonight at 10pm.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Thirteen Lives – RTÉ One – 9.30pm

Drama thriller Starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton.

Fall – BBC Three – 9pm

Things take a turn when a high-rise climber plans to scatter her husband’s ashes from the top of an abandoned 2000-foot tall tower.

Shrek 2 – TG4 – 4.50pm

The grouchy ogre and his new wife Princess Fiona set out on a journey to meet her parents.

The Game – Legend Xtra – 12.30pm

David Fincher’s thriller, starring Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger and Peter Donat.

The Devil Wears Prada – E4 – 4.25pm

The iconic comedy drama starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

Mrs Doubtfire – ITV2 – 5.35pm

Robin Williams stars as a struggling actor desperate to spend time with his children. He puts his talents to use by posing as a housekeeper to get a job looking after them.