One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Teenagers are prouder to be British than their parents

One in four teenagers (aged 16-17) would be prepared to fight to defend their country, according to a poll in the The Sunday Times.

While patriotism amongst adults has a reputation for being lower than ever, it appears that national pride amongst younger generations is becoming growingly resurgent.

Essentially one in two (49 per cent) youngsters are proud Britons which is considerably higher than the average for the adult population (45 per cent).

15 per cent of the general population said they actually felt ashamed of their country.

The most striking statistic relates to the younger generation’s willingness to take up arms for their nation if needed.

In a global context that appears to be travelling closer to a potential war than ever before, this is particularly significant.

Just this week, Russian drones attempted to make inroads on NATO territory in Poland before being shot down.

It is amidst this context, that one in four 16-17-year-olds made clear their willingness to fight for Britain.

On the flip-side, some three in ten teenagers said they supported the abolition of the Monarchy.

This perspective was best summed up by Jake, 17, from Leeds.

He said: “I don’t really care for it. I understand it’s very good for bringing money into the country and tourism.

“I’ve even visited London and the palace myself and stuff, but I wouldn’t be bothered if one day it randomly disappeared.”

The research was carried out by More In Common on behalf of The Sunday Times.

More In Common’s director, Luke Tryl, said: “Much of this research shows how different the next generation of adults’ experience of childhood has been.



“Today’s young Britons have come of age through a decade of political turmoil, a pandemic, and a cost of living crisis. It’s no surprise they feel like a distinct generation, with different politics and shifting values.



“One example is their view of the monarchy. While most adults support it, just a quarter of teens would oppose abolition, and nearly half say they don’t really mind either way.



“And yet, although they might express it differently, this group is as proud of the UK as the generations before them. Despite the common belief that patriotism is fading among young people, 16- and 17-year-olds are even more likely than adults to feel proud of being British.



“Their pride is clearly less tied to traditional institutions like the royal family, but it is still strong, and possibly growing.”