One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts dies aged 52

Heartbreaking news

Award-winning choreographer Paul Roberts has died aged 52.

The news was announced by his partner, Phil Griffin, on social media.

“Yesterday evening after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family. His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace,” he wrote.

Tributes poured in to the late star in the comments section of the post.

“That is so sad. Paul was so special. So talented, yes, but also warm and sweet and thoughtful and fun,” Sophie Ellis Bextor wrote. “I’m so sorry to hear he’s not here any more. Sending lots of love to all who knew him.”

“This is the saddest news I’m so so sorry,” Kimberley Walsh of Girls Aloud penned. “Paul was very special indeed. Sending you all my love.”

“My heart is broken,” Emma Bunton wrote. “Being in his company was my happy place. Thinking of you @thephilgriffin sending love to you and all his family.”

Roberts was a huge name in the world of entertainment.

He worked with huge names, including Dolly Parton, Girls Aloud, Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, Take That, Prince and Craig David.

In terms of his work with One Direction, Roberts worked on some of the band’s most iconic music videos, including Kiss You, Steal My Girl and Best Song Ever.

Roberts also won a VMA for his work on the music video for the Harry Styles track Treat People With Kindness.