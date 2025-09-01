Search icon

News

01st Sep 2025

One dead and three injured as two planes collide mid-air at airport

Harry Warner

One dead and three injured as two planes collide mid-air at airport

An investigation has been opened

One person is dead and and three more injured after two planes collided mid-air at an airport in the United States.

The incident happened yesterday at an airport in Colorado and involved two small light aircraft that were attempting to land at Fort Morgan Airport as per the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The crash was reported at 10:40am local time yesterday (31 August) and involved a Cessna 172 and an Extra EA 300.

Pictures that were taken following the crash showed smoke and flames billowing high into the sky.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

It was also confirmed that two people were aboard each aircraft.

The FAA said: “A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 collided while both aircraft were attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado.

Morgan County Sheriff David Martin confirmed that one person sustained burns while one plane caught fire and the other was heavily damaged.

No update on the condition of the injured has been given.

The NTSB issued a statement confirming their role in the investigation: “NTSB investigating the Aug. 31 midair collision involving a Cessna 172 airplane and an Extra EA 300 airplane near Fort Morgan, Colorado.”

Topics:

Aviation,Plane Crash,sensitive,USA

RELATED ARTICLES

Festivalgoer found dead in ‘pool of blood’ as police launch murder investigation

sensitive

Festivalgoer found dead in ‘pool of blood’ as police launch murder investigation

By Joseph Loftus

British tourist drowns in Benidorm following late-night swim

Beach

British tourist drowns in Benidorm following late-night swim

By Dan Seddon

Madness star Chris Foreman reveals incurable blood cancer diagnosis

sensitive

Madness star Chris Foreman reveals incurable blood cancer diagnosis

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in new breakthrough

archaeology

Temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in new breakthrough

By Ava Keady

Major UK rail provider scraps peak time fares

Railways

Major UK rail provider scraps peak time fares

By Nina McLaughlin

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

Brits

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

By JOE

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

By Joseph Loftus

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

By Joseph Loftus

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

By Joseph Loftus

Temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in new breakthrough

archaeology

Temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in new breakthrough

By Ava Keady

Major UK rail provider scraps peak time fares

Railways

Major UK rail provider scraps peak time fares

By Nina McLaughlin

Babyshambles announce UK reunion tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Babyshambles announce UK reunion tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Def Leppard announce UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Def Leppard announce UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Rick Astley announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

Rick Astley announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

Brits

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

By Joseph Loftus

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

By Joseph Loftus

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

By Joseph Loftus

Gen Z think they’ve invented walking even though people have been doing it forever

Exercise

Gen Z think they’ve invented walking even though people have been doing it forever

By Ava Keady

Nurse receives £25k payout after co-worker rolled their eyes at her

Bullying

Nurse receives £25k payout after co-worker rolled their eyes at her

By Ava Keady

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

Tennis

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

By Ava Keady

Load more stories