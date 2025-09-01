One dead and three injured as two planes collide mid-air at airport

An investigation has been opened

One person is dead and and three more injured after two planes collided mid-air at an airport in the United States.

The incident happened yesterday at an airport in Colorado and involved two small light aircraft that were attempting to land at Fort Morgan Airport as per the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The crash was reported at 10:40am local time yesterday (31 August) and involved a Cessna 172 and an Extra EA 300.

Pictures that were taken following the crash showed smoke and flames billowing high into the sky.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

It was also confirmed that two people were aboard each aircraft.

The FAA said: “A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 collided while both aircraft were attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado.

Morgan County Sheriff David Martin confirmed that one person sustained burns while one plane caught fire and the other was heavily damaged.

No update on the condition of the injured has been given.

The NTSB issued a statement confirming their role in the investigation: “NTSB investigating the Aug. 31 midair collision involving a Cessna 172 airplane and an Extra EA 300 airplane near Fort Morgan, Colorado.”