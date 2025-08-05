Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

Fans headed to the highly anticipated reunion tour are being advised to take precautions against Covid.

Oasis shows have been given a Covid warning, with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’.

This comes after the band’s Wembley shows were smacked with a Covid superspread warning.

Makers of an upcoming documentary on the comeback shows put up a public notice for fans, including a warning of the dangers of catching the virus.

The sign further revealed the film they are working on will be entitled What’s The Story.

Fans entering Wembley for the first 5 of 7 Oasis gigs were met with signs saying that by attending the gigs, they are giving their agreement to be filmed for the doc.

“Please be advised that filming is taking place in this area in connection with the production of a film provisionally entitled ‘WHAT’S THE STORY’ (Film),” read the signs.

Below some additional terms and conditions about filming, the notice also ominously warned: “You acknowledge the contagious and potentially dangerous nature of the Coronavirus /COVID-19 (Covid) and that the government and many public health authorities recommend practising social distancing.

“You acknowledge that there remains the possibility that by entering this area you may come into direct or indirect contact with Covid and you freely and willingly enter this area notwithstanding this knowledge.”

Furthermore, experts have told The Daily Star that gig-goers are urged not to hug one another whilst boozed up at the shows.

Akash Sood from Knightswood Pharmacy believes while fans should enjoy the reunion shows, but should also take pandemic-style safety precautions, especially those who have pre-existing medical conditions that could make catching Covid deadly.

“While Oasis mania has spread across the country, it’s important that safety precautions are followed. It’s expected that many people will be under the influence of alcohol and as such may be overly friendly at the gigs.

“It is important to try and stay safe from others who try to embrace you during the concert. Coughs, Covid and flu are all on the rise and if you have a pre-existing medical condition then it’s advised you take care and mask up to protect yourself.

“While it is not pandemic levels any longer, Covid is still very active across the UK and just as Oasis fans travel across the country so too does Covid. It is clear that concerts such as this one can quickly become super spreader events with over 400,000 expected to attend the gigs in Manchester alone.

Latest government figures show that Covid cases are on the rise with 737 patients receiving treatment for Covid in hospitals as of June 2025.

Chair of the UKCMA, Anne Marie Chebib told the Star: “While there are currently no credible links to COVID‑19 transmission at the Oasis concerts in Cardiff, evidence from the UK Events Research Programme highlights that most well-managed event, particularly indoor seated or outdoor seated gatherings, did not lead to increased transmission.

“However, attendance at mainly outdoor, unstructured multi‑day events was associated with a 70% higher risk of infection compared to baseline periods. This contrast underscores the importance of proportionate safety measures, such as crowd management, hygiene facilities, adequate ventilation, and pre-event testing, to help reduce transmission without unnecessarily impacting the attendee experience.”