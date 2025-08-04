Oasis issue statement after man dies in fall at Wembley gig

The man fell to his death at Saturday’s concert

Oasis have paid tribute after a man died after falling at one of their Wembley Stadium gigs.

The incident happened at the concert on Saturday 2 August.

Police said on duty officers responded with venue medics and the London Ambulance Service to an report of a person being injured at around 10.20pm.

The statement from the police read: “A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Initial reports suggest that the man fell from Wembley’s upper tier.

The highest stands in the 90,000-seat venue are some 170ft above the ground.

The police statement said: “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

“If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101.”

The gig was the penultimate of five shows put on by Oasis at Wembley Stadium as part of their reunion tour.

Oasis shared a statement paying tribute to the fan.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” they wrote.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

During their final Wembley show last night (Sunday, 3 August), the band dedicated ‘Live Forever’ to “all the people who can’t be here tonight”.

One fan who was at Saturday’s concert said on social media that they witnessed the fall.

“I was directly underneath in section 211,” they wrote.

“At first glance I thought it was a coat falling from the above tier but then I looked and saw the bloke on the concrete. It was horrific to see.”