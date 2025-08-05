Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

He passed away on Saturday.

The man who died at the Oasis concert on Saturday has need named.

Lee Claydon — described as a “loving family man” — tragically fell to his death at one of this weekend’s Oasis gigs.

Following news that it was Bournemouth local Lee who passed away, his cousin Shannon Gabrielle took to Facebook to pay tribute.

She said: “Honestly don’t even know what words to write right now. My cousin Lee tragically passed away this weekend after no doubt having the time of his life at the Oasis concert.

“Most will have seen snippets in the news. As you can imagine, it has devastated the whole family and, for his closest knit family unit, it’s the toughest time they are going through right now.”

She also shared a link to his GoFundMe page, set up to support Lee Claydon’s family as they attempt to come to terms with his death.

The page was set up by Lee’s brother Aaron and includes another tribute.

Aaron posted this message: “Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family. Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much.”



Earlier this week, the band Oasis released an official statement after news emerged that someone had died at their show.

It reads: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”