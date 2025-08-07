Oasis fan slipped on beer before falling to death at Wembley, says dad

The 41-year-old’s family has spoken out on the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

The 41-year-old Oasis fan who died at the band’s Wembley gig slipped on beer before falling to his death, his dad has said.

Lee Claydon, 41, fell from the upper-tier balcony of Wembley Stadium at an Oasis reunion gig on Saturday night.

The Bournemouth man is believed to have fallen as the show was ending. Despite paramedics battling to save him, he died at the scene.

The devoted father and lifelong Oasis fan had attended the gig with his brother Aaron and his niece and nephew.

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook, his niece Lilly posted a picture with her uncle at the gig, captioning it: “What a night we all had Lee. The best uncle, I have no words I’ll never forget you uncle Lee Lee.”

Lee’s heartbroken father, Clive, opened up about the tragic circumstances around his son’s death, calling it ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

“There was beer all over the floor, it was really slippery, and Lee just slipped and fell. I’ve been told that it was an accident waiting to happen. It was a horrible, horrible accident.

“All I really know is there was beer everywhere, he slipped, and we don’t know the rest of it,” he revealed.

The 75-year-old continued: “I wasn’t there so I don’t know what happened, but it will all come out. I am so devastated.

“I can’t understand how it happened, I’ve never been to Wembley, but you would expect the health and safety to be good. He has never taken drugs in his life and he may have had a beer, who doesn’t at a concert, but he certainly was not drunk.

“I want answers from Wembley about how it could have happened.”

Other gig goers commented on how they slipped and ‘tumbed’ on spilled drinks.

A concert-goer from Essex, Jade, told The Sun: “The floor was slippery from loads of spilled drinks.

“My bag got soaked. Everyone in the seated section was jumping and dancing and way drunker than other concerts. I just got up and carried on. But today I have a dodgy ankle, a few bruises and hurt knees.”

In a statement, the Gallagher brothers revealed that they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the tragedy.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” they added.

Clive continued: “He was a lifelong Oasis fan and he was so looking forward to going. Out of all the thousands of people there why’s it got to be my son?

“I am going to miss him so much. Everyone will. I am so devastated. He was a hard worker, has been all his life. He loved his kids, he looked after them and his girlfriend.

“He is a real family man. They were supposed to be going on a big family holiday all together in two weeks’ time. I don’t know how his girlfriend is going to cope; she is really going to struggle without him,” he added.

He further told of how he last saw his son just last week and how he had spoken about his excitement for the gig.

“I spoke to him last week, and he was talking about it then.

“I just can’t believe it, I’ve had to go to the doctors for tablets today because I am so devastated.”

Lee is predeceased by his mother who passed away just last year.

His partner Amanda remembered him in a post, saying: “I will never stop loving you—my best friend, my soulmate, and the other half (the sensible and smarter half!) of our one brain.

“You were the best person to be around, day or night. We went through some tough times, but they only made us stronger.”