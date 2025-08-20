Nurse takes revenge on ex by replacing shampoo with hair remover

She revealed all in voice notes to her friends

A nurse from Preston swapped her ex-girlfriend’s hair conditioner for hair removal cream in revenge for him using her toiletries, a court has heard.

Kate Atherton (34) bragged about her plans in voice notes she sent to her friends.

The messages were played out loud during a recent trial at Preston Crown Court.

Atherton could be heard plotting the plan after she realised her ex was using her favourite Rituals cosmetics toiletries.

As reported by Lancs Live, Atherton could be heard telling her friends: “If she’s going to be a c***, I’m going to be a c***.”

Atherton’s ex washed her hair with conditioner on October 30 last year, which reportedly caused her hair to fall out and left her fearing for her safety.

In the voice notes, Atherton said: “In my conditioner, I have emptied half of it and put the Veet (hair removal cream) inside it so when she uses my conditioner again, she’s going to lose half of her hair.”

Kate Atherton, a specialist respiratory nurse at Royal Preston Hospital, was spared an immediate jail sentence due to her crucial work on COVID-19 wards during the pandemic.

In a statement, the victim said: “My first thought when it happened was that I might have to shave my head.

“My hair has grown so thin and straw-like, I have had to buy hair extensions.”

She went on to say: “I have found it hard to trust anybody. If my trust can be betrayed once, it can be betrayed again. It has made me question everything in my life.

“I feel like I’m not going to get her out of my life. I feel like she will never leave me alone. I’m terrified of what is next.”

The court also heard how Atherton’s behaviour took a complete turn last year as she started behaving out of character, leading to charges for assault and driving with excess alcohol.

Atherton eventually pleaded guilty to administering poison.

Judge Graham Knowles KC described Atherton’s behaviour as “unpleasant”.

He said: “What a mean, nasty, and spiteful thing to do.

“The reality is that people have relationships and break up all the time, and yes, it can make people behave in a way they normally wouldn’t, and yes, some of that can be understandable and forgivable.

“This was far beyond any normal range of behaviour,” per Manchester Evening News.

Finally, Atherton was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Additionally, she’s also been ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation, and pay £1,500 in compensation to her ex.

