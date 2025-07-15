Nurse, 31, killed in Southend plane crash was ‘on her first day of the job’

The crash took place at 4pm on Sunday

One of the four people killed in the tragic plane crash at Southend Airport on Sunday, was a 31-year-old flight nurse who had been serving her very first day on the job.

Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, a Chile-born German citizen, passed away when the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air B200 exploded on the tarmac at London Southend Airport, as reported by the BBC.

Ms Rojaz Ortiz got married in February last year and was described by one of her close friends as having the “kindest soul.”

“She had a giving heart and was humble, and chose a profession that reflected that.

“She was so excited for this new job – it was her first day.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Ms Rojaz Ortiz’s name, to raise money so her body can be repatriated back to Chile where she will be buried alongside her father.

Police confirmed that the other three passengers on the plane also passed away.

The plane, which crashed at 4pm on Sunday, had been on its way to the Netherlands.

All flights from the airport that had been scheduled yesterday, as well as on Sunday, have been rerouted.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by [Sunday’s] events and all passengers impacted by this disruption.

“We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”