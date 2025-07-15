Search icon

News

15th Jul 2025

Nurse, 31, killed in Southend plane crash was ‘on her first day of the job’

Sammi Minion

The crash took place at 4pm on Sunday 

One of the four people killed in the tragic plane crash at Southend Airport on Sunday, was a 31-year-old flight nurse who had been serving her very first day on the job. 

Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, a Chile-born German citizen, passed away when the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air B200 exploded on the tarmac at London Southend Airport, as reported by the BBC. 

Ms Rojaz Ortiz got married in February last year and was described by one of her close friends as having the “kindest soul.” 

“She had a giving heart and was humble, and chose a profession that reflected that.

“She was so excited for this new job – it was her first day.” 

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Ms Rojaz Ortiz’s name, to raise money so her body can be repatriated back to Chile where she will be buried alongside her father. 

Police confirmed that the other three passengers on the plane also passed away. 

The plane, which crashed at 4pm on Sunday, had been on its way to the Netherlands.

All flights from the airport that had been scheduled yesterday, as well as on Sunday, have been rerouted.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by [Sunday’s] events and all passengers impacted by this disruption.

“We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”

Topics:

airport,sensitive,Southend,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

Dementia

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

By Erin McLaughlin

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

Marathon

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

Moscow

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

attack

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

By Ava Keady

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

Farage

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

By Erin McLaughlin

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

Moscow

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

By Nina McLaughlin

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

Cadbury

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

By JOE

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

MAFS

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

By JOE

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

Chelsea

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

Champions League

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories