11th Aug 2025

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

Sammi Minion

They’re another group that exist outside the heteronormative

By now it’s a more than well-established fact that there are millions of people around the world who don’t quite fit into the binary view of sexuality that once governed the world. 

While the majority of people still identify as either homosexual or heterosexual, a good proportion of our community identify in ways that challenge traditional heteronormativity. 

The latest of these alternative identities to emerge into a growing online community is “graysexulaity.”

Those who identify as graysexual, generally define it as feeling of ‘limited amounts of sexual attraction that can vary in intensity.’ 

They often experience sexuality rarely, or even under only very specific circumstances. 

Graysexuals are also referred to as gray-A, grey-ace, or grey-ace.

Greysexuality is on the asexual spectrum, and is seen as a bridge between the opposites of having no sexual feelings whatsoever and a conventional sense of sexuality.

Asexulaity is the term used to describe those who lack almost all sexual attraction to others, it is sometimes seen as a lack of sexual orientation altogether. 

The feelings experienced by those who identify as graysexual has been dicussed by licensed marriage and family therapist Shadeen Francis.

She gave Men’s Health a series of relatable statements that sum up how it feels to identify as graysexual. 

Examples were: “I feel like I experience attraction occasionally, but only in particular contexts” or :”Maybe I like certain kinds of activities, but I’m repulsed by or turned off by others.”

