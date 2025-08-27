Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

He was found unresponsive at his home in Liverpool

A Liverpool bodybuilder who gained a notorious reputation for touching men’s muscles without their consent has been found dead by police.

Akinwale Arobieke, who was widely known as ‘Purple Aki’, was found dead at his home near Princess Park in Liverpool at 8.30pm yesterday.

A police report on the incident reads: “At around 8.30pm, officers were made aware of a man in his 60s being found unresponsive at an address in Devonshire Road, Princes Park. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The man’s death is not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Arobieke rose to fame in the months leading up to his 2003 conviction for harassing 15 men.

He was jailed for six years.