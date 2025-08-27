Search icon

News

27th Aug 2025

Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

Sammi Minion

He was found unresponsive at his home in Liverpool

A Liverpool bodybuilder who gained a notorious reputation for touching men’s muscles without their consent has been found dead by police.

Akinwale Arobieke, who was widely known as ‘Purple Aki’, was found dead at his home near Princess Park in Liverpool at 8.30pm yesterday.

A police report on the incident reads: “At around 8.30pm, officers were made aware of a man in his 60s being found unresponsive at an address in Devonshire Road, Princes Park. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The man’s death is not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Arobieke rose to fame in the months leading up to his 2003 conviction for harassing 15 men.

He was jailed for six years.

Topics:

sensitive,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Bullfighter, 22, gored to death during debut performance

Bull fighting

Bullfighter, 22, gored to death during debut performance

By Sammi Minion

Ukrainian refugee, 23, who fled to safety in US stabbed to death at train station

News

Ukrainian refugee, 23, who fled to safety in US stabbed to death at train station

By Sammi Minion

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

News

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

By Harry Warner

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

Festivals

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

By Sammi Minion

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

By Nina McLaughlin

Louis Theroux to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in new documentary

Adolescence

Louis Theroux to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in new documentary

By Ava Keady

Trump claims many Americans want a dictator for the second day in a row

News

Trump claims many Americans want a dictator for the second day in a row

By Harry Warner

Proud patriots paint Danish flag on English roundabout

England

Proud patriots paint Danish flag on English roundabout

By Harry Warner

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Affiliate

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

News

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

By Harry Warner

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

Festivals

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

By Sammi Minion

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

By Nina McLaughlin

Louis Theroux to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in new documentary

Adolescence

Louis Theroux to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in new documentary

By Ava Keady

Fans rave about XL Ninja air fryer dupe that’s almost half price in rare deal

Affiliate

Fans rave about XL Ninja air fryer dupe that’s almost half price in rare deal

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Name these past and present Premier League flops

Football

QUIZ: Name these past and present Premier League flops

By Sammi Minion

Shane Christie, rugby player who called for concussion study, dies aged 39

Shane Christie, rugby player who called for concussion study, dies aged 39

By SportsJOE

Trump claims many Americans want a dictator for the second day in a row

News

Trump claims many Americans want a dictator for the second day in a row

By Harry Warner

Proud patriots paint Danish flag on English roundabout

England

Proud patriots paint Danish flag on English roundabout

By Harry Warner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Load more stories