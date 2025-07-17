Search icon

News

17th Jul 2025

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

Harry Warner

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold has died aged 49 after being struck by lightning.

Grønvold competed in the event of ski cross in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics in which he won a bronze medal.

The news of his death was announced by the Norwegian Ski Federation in a statement yesterday (16 July).

The federation said: “It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Grønvold’s untimely passing,” the federation said. “The former national alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip.

“He was quickly taken to hospital and treated for the injuries he sustained in the lightning strike. Audun Grønvold passed away last night, aged just 49.

“Audun was an outstanding athlete on the national alpine team for a number of years before becoming a pioneer in Norwegian freestyle and ski cross.

“He was a national alpine skier from the 1993/94 to the 2003/04 season.

“He would later make a strong mark in ski cross, with a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, a bronze at the World Championships and, not least, victory in the overall ski cross cup in 2007.

“Audun took responsibility for the development of the ski sport after his active career. He has been both a national team coach and a member of the ski board. He showed a burning commitment to the sport of skiing both as an active player, coach and leader.

“His good communication skills also came to light as an expert at NRK.

“Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities. Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross, before becoming the national ski cross coach.

“The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun, says ski president Tove Moe Dyrhaug.

“Our thoughts go out to Audun’s family, friends and everyone who was close to him.”

Topics:

News,Norway,Olympic,skicross,Skiing

RELATED ARTICLES

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

Alaska

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

By Harry Warner

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

Fire

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

By Harry Warner

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Load more stories