Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold has died aged 49 after being struck by lightning.

Grønvold competed in the event of ski cross in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics in which he won a bronze medal.

The news of his death was announced by the Norwegian Ski Federation in a statement yesterday (16 July).

The federation said: “It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Grønvold’s untimely passing,” the federation said. “The former national alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip.

“He was quickly taken to hospital and treated for the injuries he sustained in the lightning strike. Audun Grønvold passed away last night, aged just 49.

“Audun was an outstanding athlete on the national alpine team for a number of years before becoming a pioneer in Norwegian freestyle and ski cross.

“He was a national alpine skier from the 1993/94 to the 2003/04 season.

“He would later make a strong mark in ski cross, with a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, a bronze at the World Championships and, not least, victory in the overall ski cross cup in 2007.

“Audun took responsibility for the development of the ski sport after his active career. He has been both a national team coach and a member of the ski board. He showed a burning commitment to the sport of skiing both as an active player, coach and leader.

“His good communication skills also came to light as an expert at NRK.

“Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities. Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross, before becoming the national ski cross coach.

“The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun, says ski president Tove Moe Dyrhaug.

“Our thoughts go out to Audun’s family, friends and everyone who was close to him.”