03rd Aug 2025

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

Ava Keady

Fans were told off by the star after he dedicated a song ‘to all Mancunians’ at the band’s Wembley gig.

Noel Gallagher hit back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at one of the band’s seven sold-out Wembley gigs.

The star struggled to hold back, telling off fans after he dedicated a song ‘to all Mancunians’.

Gallagher asked the crowd if there was anyone from Manchester, with a roar of cheers erupting from the audience, aside from a few concert-goers.

As the boos rang out around the stadium, Noel hit back at the culprits saying: “What you f****g booing for? You’re only here because of Mancunians. You’re only here because of Manchester aren’t you? You want to be us? What you booing for?”

He then strummed his guitar and dedicated the next song to all the Mancunians in the crowd.

It’s been over 10 years since the band of brothers performed on stage together.

While the relationship between the pair seemed frosty, they seem to be getting along since the Live25 tour began.

Fans were left overwhelmed with emotion during Wednesday night’s Wembley gig after Liam dedicated a song to his older brother.

Oasis will play another 6 gigs across the UK as part of the Live25 reunion tour, with information available on Ticketmaster.

Topics:

live25,live25 tour,Oasis,oasis reunion,Wembley

